Xiaomi May Launch Three New RedmiBook Models, New Redmi Phone by End of May

RedmiBook 13, 2nd-gen RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 have been listed on Chinese e-retailer JD.com

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2020 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: JD.com

The three upcoming RedmiBook models are currently up for reservations

Highlights
  • Xiaomi may launch three RedmiBook models in China
  • The company might launch a new smartphone with Dimensity 800 SoC
  • Xiaomi RedmiBook models are listed with reservation date ending May 26

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just launched the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition aka Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition, and now a new report suggests that the brand may introduce three new laptops and a smartphone by the end of this month. Three new Redmibooks have been listed on a Chinese e-retailer website, hinting at their upcoming launch. Additionally, Redmi brand General Manager Lu Weibing, reportedly teased the arrival of a new smartphone that may be powered by the Dimensity 800 SoC. As of now, there is no confirmation from Xiaomi on any of these rumoured launches.

The three new RedmiBooks namely, RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition, 2nd-gen RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition, and RedmiBook 16 Ryzen Edition, are listed on Chinese e-retailer JD.com. The three laptops have the same product image of a hidden Redmi branded box. The reservations for all three RedmiBook models are ending on May 26, indicating that the products will hit the shelves at the end of May. The website also mentions some of the specifications for the three laptops. All three RedmiBooks are expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Further, a report by MyDrivers suggests that a Redmi phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC may also launch soon, probably by the end of this month. The publication also states that this new phone will be part of the Redmi Note series. While the name of the phone is unknown, the report states there might be vanilla and Pro versions of this phone.

 

There are multiple Redmi phones that are expected to launch in the near future and these include the Redmi 9, the Redmi 10X, and the Redmi K30i 5G. It should be noted that these are not the official names of the phones and there has been no word from Xiaomi on any of these phones. Therefore, this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, RedmiBook, RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, RedmiBook 16
