RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition, RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition, and RedmiBook 16 Ryzen Edition recently made their debut in China. Now, it seems RedmiBook 13 may soon make its India debut. India will, however, reportedly get the Intel-powered version of the laptop that has been on sale in China for some time and not the Ryzen Edition that arrived just days ago. Xiaomi has been teasing the laptop launch for the last few days, however, it is yet to reveal what it plans to release in the country.

As per a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi may bring its first laptop to India on June 11. Expected to be a rebranded RedmiBook 13, the Xiaomi laptop is said to be powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor and have a bezel-less screen with support for 1C charging. The report also states that this Xiaomi laptop could be the rebranded version of the December 2019 RedmiBook 13 and not the newer AMD Ryzen-powered RedmiBook 13 announced last week.

As of now, it is unclear whether the company will launch multiple models or just one rebranded version of the RedmiBook 13.

RedmiBook 13 specifications

To recall, the RedmiBook 13 that launched in December in China features a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors and the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It has a claimed battery life of 11 hours and can charge to 50 percent in just 35 minutes. It comes with a chiclet-style keyboard and DTS surround sound support. The RedmiBook 13 was launched at a starting price of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 44,300).

The company has previously teased the India launch of a laptop through multiple Twitter posts. Though the posts did not reveal the exact product, the posts with ‘WhatsNextForMi' hashtag and video clips of a laptop suggest that the company is planning on bringing a laptop to the country. Further, since the teasers came from the official Mi India account as well as Marketing Lead for Mi brand Sumit Sonal, the Xiaomi laptop is expected to be brought to the country under the Mi brand.