RedmiBook India launch was teased on Tuesday, July 20. The RedmiBook laptop models will sit alongside the Redmi-branded smartphones, power banks, audio devices, smart TVs, and fitness band, Xiaomi confirmed during a video stream. However, exact product details are yet to be revealed. The Chinese company entered the Indian PC market last year with the launch of its Mi Notebook models. It has not yet brought its RedmiBook series to the country. Xiaomi has introduced RedmiBook, RedmiBook Air, and RedmiBook Pro models in China in a range of configurations.

Xiaomi India's Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B teased the launch of its RedmiBook series in the country during the Redmi Note 10T 5G announcement.

“Last year, Redmi became more than a smartphone brand with a phone-plus strategy,” he said. “We have launched products that would complement your phone and your lifestyle, like power banks, earbuds, and smart bands. This year, we took a step further and ventured even into the smart television segment. And now, we have something very interesting coming up.”

Xiaomi introduced its RedmiBook series in China back in May 2019. It also recently brought the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops in both AMD Ryzen and 11th-generation Intel Core processor versions. However, the company has not yet introduced its RedmiBook models to the Indian market.

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Xiaomi is planning to launch its new Redmi-branded laptops in India. The company has, however, not yet provided which models will exactly come to the market.

Alongside the new RedmiBook laptops, Xiaomi is tipped to expand its existing Mi Notebook portfolio in the country with the launch of the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and the Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 in India later this month.

Xiaomi is expected to be able to grow its share in the Indian PC market with the launch of its affordable RedmiBook models as there has been a pent-up demand for notebooks, thanks to the growing culture of work-from-home and remote study owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.