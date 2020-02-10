Xiaomi's Redmi brand is mainly known in India for its smartphones, but it has also dabbled in the laptop game with its RedmiBook devices in China. Now, through its official Twitter handle, Redmi India has teased the launch of new product tomorrow that seems to be a RedmiBook laptop. The short teaser shows glimpses of the body of the device and we suspect it is a RedmiBook. The company has previously released the RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 13 in China, along with a few different variants. The launch for the device will be held tomorrow, just before the Samsung S20 launch event.

Redmi's new category launch on 11th Feb, 12 Noon! #MorePowerToRedmi



Any guesses? Let us know in the comments.



Get notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZbz4E pic.twitter.com/llQjEvTiMq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 9, 2020

The tweet also has a link to the countdown for the launch event along with the 22 second video that shows chamfered edges of a sleek looking device with the Redmi branding.

Xiaomi/Redmi India had filed for a trademark with the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry for “RedmiBook” in January, which is when the news of a new RedmiBook came out. As of now, there is no information on which model of the RedmiBook will be unveiled. In the past, the company released a RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition with 10th Gen Intel processors. Then came the RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition with AMD processors. There was also a RedmiBook 13 that came out towards the end of the year in the company's home market.

This new RedmiBook will be the first computer sold in India by Xiaomi. Back when Redmi became an independent brand after splitting from Xiaomi, they showed interest in bringing new product categories to India. With this new laptop, it would be interesting to see how it breaches the market and how the pre-established brands react.

Redmi is known for being a budget-friendly brand and we expect this trait to be prevalent in the laptop category as well.