RedmiBook India launch is set for August 3, Xiaomi confirmed via a media invite on Tuesday. The company teased the arrival of the first Redmi-branded laptop in India a few days ago and now the launch date has been confirmed. Xiaomi entered the laptop segment in India last year with the launch of the Mi Notebook range, and now the RedmiBook range is also entering the Indian market. It is likely to be priced aggressively and offer competitive specifications. In China, Xiaomi has already introduced RedmiBook, RedmiBook Air, and RedmiBook Pro models.

In its media invite, Xiaomi has confirmed that a new RedmiBook laptop is launching in India on August 3. This will be the first Redmi-branded laptop to launch in the country.

“Last year, Redmi became more than a smartphone brand with a phone-plus strategy. We have launched products that would complement your phone and your lifestyle, like power banks, earbuds, and smart bands. This year, we took a step further and ventured even into the smart television segment. And now, we have something very interesting coming up. Are you ready to #SuperStart life with #RedmiBook?” the company says in its invite.

The teaser poster attached with the invite shows a classic design with thick bezels around the display, especially at the bottom and top portions. While China has seen many RedmiBook models launches, there is no clarity on which model will make its debut in India. The Redmi Book series was first unveiled in China in 2019 and since then a host of options have launched in the home market. The most recent ones include the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops in both AMD Ryzen and 11th-generation Intel Core processor versions.

Xiaomi is also reported to expand its Mi Notebook product lineup in the country, alongside the RedmiBook introduction. More specifically, it is reported to introduce the Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 laptops in India. However, Xiaomi has made no announcements regarding that, yet.