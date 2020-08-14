Technology News
loading

RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 41Wh Battery Launched

RedmiBook Air 13 comes in two configurations, and the base 8GB + 512GB SSD model costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,600).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 August 2020 12:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 41Wh Battery Launched

RedmiBook Air 13 has a single silver colour option

Highlights
  • RedmiBook Air 13 launched in China
  • There is no information on international availability
  • RedmiBook Air 13 will go on sale starting August 17 in China

RedmiBook Air 13 has been launched in China as the latest entrant in the Xiaomi sub-brand's Air series. The thin and light notebook comes with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated graphics. The RedmiBook Air 13 will be offered in two configurations and a single colour variant. While this notebook has been silently added to the Xiaomi sub brand's portfolio, Redmi is hosting a launch event for its first ever gaming laptop in China today.

RedmiBook Air 13 price

The RedmiBook Air 13 comes in two configurations, 8GB + 512GB SSD and 16GB + 512GB SSD. The base 8GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,600) while the 16GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 56,000). It will be offered in a single silver colour option. The RedmiBook Air 13 is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting August 17.

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

RedmiBook Air 13 specifications, features

The RedmiBook Air 13 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It features a 13.3-inch 2,560x1,600 pixels display with 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical screen real estate. The notebook has 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space. It has slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thick chin. There is no webcam on the RedmiBook Air 13. Powered by the quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210Y CPU with a base clock of 1GHz, the notebook comes with up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM and 512GB SSD for storage. The graphics are handled by the Intel integrated graphics chipset.

The RedmiBook Air 13 packs a 41Wh battery that the company claims can last more than 8 hours depending on the use. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features USB Type-C port. The brand has used all copper cooling for better heat dissipation and dual exhausts for better airflow. In terms of dimensions, the RedmiBook Air 13 is just 12.99mm thick and weighs 1.05kg.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Xiaomi RedmiBook Air 13 Laptop

Xiaomi RedmiBook Air 13 Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.05 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RedmiBook, RedmiBook Air 13, RedmiBook Air 13 price, RedmiBook Air 13 specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Honor View 20 Starts Receiving Magic UI 3.1 Update in India, Users Report

Related Stories

RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 41Wh Battery Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fortnite Maker Sues Apple, Google After Removal of Game From App Stores
  2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  3. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor Launched
  5. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  7. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  8. Apple's Famous '1984' Video Parodied by Fortnite Game Maker
  9. Amazon to Launch Online Pharmacy in India, Starting With Bengaluru
  10. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Teases Launch of New Phone in India, Expected to Be iQoo 5
  2. Angry Birds Maker Rovio Happy as Stay-at-Home Gaming Boosts Profit
  3. Instagram Spotted Testing Dedicated Reels Button on App Homepage
  4. Google Pixel 5 May Only Launch in XL Variant, Priced at $699: Report
  5. RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 41Wh Battery Launched
  6. Honor View 20 Starts Receiving Magic UI 3.1 Update in India, Users Report
  7. Amazon India to Launch Online Drug Store, Starting With Bengaluru
  8. LG Q92 Specifications Leaked, Show Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
  9. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Sues Google for Anti-Competitive Behaviour, Blocking OnePlus From Pre-Installing Its App
  10. TikTok Data Collection Practices Should Be Investigated by FTC, Say Two US Senators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com