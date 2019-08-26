Technology News
RedmiBook 14 Refresh Powered by 10th Gen Intel Processors Set to Launch on August 29

Multiple new colour options for the original version of the laptop will also be unveiled.

26 August 2019
RedmiBook 14 Refresh Powered by 10th Gen Intel Processors Set to Launch on August 29

There is no word if the RedmiBook 14 refresh will make it to markets outside China

Highlights
  • RedmiBook 14 update will come in multiple new colour options
  • The choice between Intel’s Comet Lake and Ice Lake is yet unofficial
  • There is no word regarding other specifications of the upcoming laptop

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand ventured into the domain of PCs earlier this year with the launch of the RedmiBook 14 laptop. The company has now revealed that it is bringing a refreshed version of the RedmiBook 14 that will be powered by the latest 10th gen Intel processors. The updated RedmiBook 14 will be launched at an event on August 29, the same day Redmi Note 8 series will make its debut in China. Redmi claims that the upgraded RedmiBook 14 will bring a performance boost of 13 percent, thanks to the 10th gen Intel processor powering it.

The official Mi Notebook Weibo account shared a post announcing the updated RedmiBook 14's launch on August 29 in China. The post indicates that the updated RedmiBook 14 will be launched in multiple colour variants, in addition to the silver shade of its predecessor. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also commented below the post that new colour options for the affordable laptop are in the pipeline.

In another Weibo post, it is being claimed that the upcoming RedmiBook 14 powered by the 10th gen Intel processors will bring a performance upgrade of 13 percent over the previous generation. However, it is not clear whether the updated RedmiBook 14 will employ the 10th Gen Ice Lake processors or if it will come equipped with Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake processors.

Not much is known is about other specifications of the RedmiBook 14 refresh as of now, but the pricing will certainly go up compared to its predecessor. The original RedmiBook 14 came equipped with a 14-inch ultra-narrow full-HD display, an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics ticking alongside 8GB of RAM. The laptop also came with an Intelligent Unlock 2.0 feature that is claimed to unlock the laptop from standby mode in just 1.2 seconds.

