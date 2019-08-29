RedmiBook 14 laptop was refreshed on Thursday, alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the Redmi TV. The upgraded version of Redmi's affordable laptop is powered by 10th gen Intel processors and comes in three variants. Aside from the processor upgrade, the rest of the internals remain the same as the first generation RedmiBook 14. However, Xiaomi has launched the updated RedmiBook 14 in two new colour options – Grey and Pink – in addition to the silver shade of its predecessor.

The RedmiBook 14's refreshed version is powered by the 10th Gen Intel processors and will be offered in three configurations. The base variant is powered by the Intel Core i5 (10210U) CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. This version has been priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The middle-tier model is also powered by the same Intel Core i5 (10210U) processor ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model carries a price tag of CNY 4,499 (Rs. 45,000).

The highest-end variant of the refreshed Redmi Book 14 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10510U) processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It will set buyers back by CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The RedmiBook 14's updated version with 10th Gen Intel processors will go on sale in China starting September 6.

It is surprising to see that Redmi has not launched a cheaper version of the RedmiBook 14's updated model, unlike the Intel Core i3-powered variant of the first-gen RedmiBook 14. All three refreshed variants rely on the Nvidia MX250 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory for graphics processing. As mentioned above, Redmi has added two new colours to the RedmiBook 14's refreshed version – Pink and Grey – aside from the usual Silver paint job.

Rest of the specifications include a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptop comes equipped with a 46W battery that is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in just 35 minutes and can last 10 hours once charged fully. Port selection includes two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and one HDMI port. The laptop weighs about 1.5kg while the dimensions are 323 x 228 x 17.95mm.