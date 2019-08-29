Technology News
loading

RedmiBook 14 Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow

The RedmiBook 14 now comes in Pink and Grey colour options as well

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 15:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
RedmiBook 14 Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow

The RedmiBook 14 comes with the Nvidia MX250 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory

Highlights
  • RedmiBook 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD display
  • It comes equipped with up to 512GB of SATA SSD
  • Redmi has not launched a Core i3-powered variant

RedmiBook 14 laptop was refreshed on Thursday, alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the Redmi TV. The upgraded version of Redmi's affordable laptop is powered by 10th gen Intel processors and comes in three variants. Aside from the processor upgrade, the rest of the internals remain the same as the first generation RedmiBook 14. However, Xiaomi has launched the updated RedmiBook 14 in two new colour options – Grey and Pink – in addition to the silver shade of its predecessor.

The RedmiBook 14's refreshed version is powered by the 10th Gen Intel processors and will be offered in three configurations. The base variant is powered by the Intel Core i5 (10210U) CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. This version has been priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The middle-tier model is also powered by the same Intel Core i5 (10210U) processor ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model carries a price tag of CNY 4,499 (Rs. 45,000).

The highest-end variant of the refreshed Redmi Book 14 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10510U) processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It will set buyers back by CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The RedmiBook 14's updated version with 10th Gen Intel processors will go on sale in China starting September 6. 

It is surprising to see that Redmi has not launched a cheaper version of the RedmiBook 14's updated model, unlike the Intel Core i3-powered variant of the first-gen RedmiBook 14. All three refreshed variants rely on the Nvidia MX250 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory for graphics processing. As mentioned above, Redmi has added two new colours to the RedmiBook 14's refreshed version – Pink and Grey – aside from the usual Silver paint job.

Rest of the specifications include a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptop comes equipped with a 46W battery that is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in just 35 minutes and can last 10 hours once charged fully. Port selection includes two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and one HDMI port. The laptop weighs about 1.5kg while the dimensions are 323 x 228 x 17.95mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
Realme Q Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, Feature 48-Megapixel Camera
Honor Smartphones
RedmiBook 14 Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  3. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  4. Realme XT First Impressions
  5. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  7. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  8. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  9. Microsoft Outlook Finally Receives Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. WPS Office Now Available on the Mac, Company Promises Increased India Focus
  2. Realme Q Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, Feature 48-Megapixel Camera
  3. RedmiBook 14 Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow
  4. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker Beta Program Goes Live in South Korea, Could Be Launched Soon
  6. Microsoft Outlook Gets Dark Mode on Android and iOS, Other Office Mobile Apps to Get It Soon
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro May Receive Android 10 on September 3, Alongside Google Pixel Devices: Report
  8. Tecno Spark 4 Air, Tecno Spark Go Phones With Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.