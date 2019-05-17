The rumoured upcoming Redmi laptop will reportedly be called RedmiBook 14. Expected to be launched alongside the Redmi K20, the RedmiBook 14 is said to be the first laptop to be released under Xiaomi's Redmi brand in China. The alleged key specifications of the RedmiBook 14 have also popped up online from two different sources, revealing what we can expect to see from this upcoming laptop. Given the affordable nature of other Redmi-branded products, RedmiBook 14 is also likely to be aggressively priced.

RedmiBook 14 branding first surfaced on Bluetooth SIG website earlier this week and has since been confirmed by known tipster Ishan Agarwal as well as an alleged specifications sheet floating around the Web. The Bluetooth listing notes that the RedmiBook 14 laptop will include Bluetooth 4.0 support.

According to Agarwal, who has supplied the RedmiBook 14 specifications to MySmartPrice, the upcoming laptop will house a 14-inch screen and will be offered in different variants with Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 mobile processor. The base variant of the RedmiBook 14 is said to packing onboard graphics, however the more expensive variants will carry GeForce MX250 GPU.

The Redmi laptop is also said to be featuring 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 128GB of onboard flash storage.

Separately, an alleged specifications sheet, whose original source we were unable to find, states that the RedmiBook 14 laptop will run on Windows 10 Home and house full-size island-style backlit keyboard. The sheet also notes that presence of a fingerprint sensor and SD card slot, however it only mentions 128GB and 256GB storage variants, and not the 512GB one that has been touted by Ishan Agarwal. Additionally, the laptop is said to sport a metal build and will weigh 1.3kg. Redmi is reportedly going to release only one colour variant of the laptop – Silver.

There is still no word on when the RedmiBook 14 will be officially unveiled or the pricing of the laptop.