Technology News
loading

RedmiBook 14 Gets More Affordable With New Intel Core i3, Onboard Graphics Variants

RedmiBook 14 availability is currently limited to China.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 12:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
RedmiBook 14 Gets More Affordable With New Intel Core i3, Onboard Graphics Variants

RedmiBook 14 price now starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 31,900).

Highlights
  • RedmiBook 14 is offered in a single Silver colour option
  • RedmiBook 14 also packs dual speakers with DTS Audio
  • The new Redmi laptop runs on Windows 10 Home

RedmiBook 14 has received two new variants that take the price of this budget laptop even lower. Quietly unveiled in China, the new RedmiBook 14 variants with an 8th-generation Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors come with 256GB SSD and Intel onboard graphics. The RedmiBook was unveiled in May this year as the first laptop under the Redmi sub-brand of Xiaomi. Until now, Xiaomi offered three variants of the laptop with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU.

As per the listing for the new variants on Xiaomi's China website, the new variants of the RedmiBook 14 will be offered in two variants. The base variant will come with an 8th-generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, Intel UHD 620 onboard graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 31,900).

The second new RedmiBook 14 variant packs an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor, Intel UHD 620 onboard graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It has been priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 37,900). Both new RedmiBook 14 variants are now on sale via Mi.com and JD.com in China in a single Silver colour variant.

Other RedmiBook 14 specifications include 14-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution display with 81.2 percent, and 250-nits brightness. The laptop also packs dual speakers with DTS Audio tech, 46W battery, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and one HDMI port.

Additionally, you will get a full-sized keyboard and Windows 10 Home.

As we mentioned earlier, RedmiBook 14 was originally unveiled in May this year. It is still China-exclusive with no word on international availability.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RedmiBook 14, RedmiBook 14 specifications, RedmiBook 14 price
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Digital Commission Accepts TRAI's Quantum of Penalty on Telcos
The Batman Hires Star Wars’ Rogue One Cinematographer Greig Fraser
Honor Smartphones
RedmiBook 14 Gets More Affordable With New Intel Core i3, Onboard Graphics Variants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  3. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  6. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  7. RedmiBook 14 Now More Affordable With Intel Core i3 Chip, Onboard Graphics
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  10. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Image Surfaces Online, Shows a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 11,990
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s Alleged Price Tag Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.3.0 Update in India With Camera Optimisations, June Security Patch
  7. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 LTE Variants With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Alleged Screen Protectors Caught in the Wild, Reveal Presence of a Wide Notch
  9. OpenTable, the Dining Reservation App, Moves Into Delivery
  10. Facebook's $5 Billion US FTC Fine Doesn't Mark the End of Its Troubles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.