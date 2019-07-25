RedmiBook 14 has received two new variants that take the price of this budget laptop even lower. Quietly unveiled in China, the new RedmiBook 14 variants with an 8th-generation Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors come with 256GB SSD and Intel onboard graphics. The RedmiBook was unveiled in May this year as the first laptop under the Redmi sub-brand of Xiaomi. Until now, Xiaomi offered three variants of the laptop with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU.

As per the listing for the new variants on Xiaomi's China website, the new variants of the RedmiBook 14 will be offered in two variants. The base variant will come with an 8th-generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, Intel UHD 620 onboard graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 31,900).

The second new RedmiBook 14 variant packs an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor, Intel UHD 620 onboard graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It has been priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 37,900). Both new RedmiBook 14 variants are now on sale via Mi.com and JD.com in China in a single Silver colour variant.

Other RedmiBook 14 specifications include 14-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution display with 81.2 percent, and 250-nits brightness. The laptop also packs dual speakers with DTS Audio tech, 46W battery, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and one HDMI port.

Additionally, you will get a full-sized keyboard and Windows 10 Home.

As we mentioned earlier, RedmiBook 14 was originally unveiled in May this year. It is still China-exclusive with no word on international availability.

