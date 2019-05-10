Technology News

Redmi Laptop Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Flagship on May 13

If we were to speculate, the Redmi laptop will be cheaper than the Mi Notebook series.

10 May 2019
Redmi may be working on launching a new laptop

Highlights
  • Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore suggests Redmi laptop in the works
  • t may be launched alongside the Redmi flagship soon
  • This laptop should be cheaper than Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook series

Xiaomi's recently announced sub-brand Redmi is largely expected to launch its Redmi flagship in China soon. A new leak has now surfaced suggesting that the company will launch one more product alongside. According to the fresh leak, the company will launch a Redmi laptop alongside the much-rumoured Redmi Snapdragon 855-powered phone. There's been no word or rumour on the Redmi laptop so far, and this is the first we are hearing about such a device. We recommend you take this leak with a grain of salt.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has taken to Twitter to claim that the company will announce a new Redmi laptop alongside the Redmi flagship phone. If this is true, this will be the first laptop to launch under the Redmi brand. Xiaomi could take the same route as Huawei, which launches laptops through its sub-brand Honor as well. The Huawei computers are released under the MateBook series, while the Honor brand has the MagicBook series.

If we were to speculate, the Redmi laptop will probably be offered at a cheaper price tag than Xiaomi's Mi Notebook range. It may skip some features like dedicated graphics, or let go expensive chassis and sport a plastic body. All of this is pure speculation at this point in time, and we recommend you take it lightly.

The Redmi flagship, on the other hand, has been leaked extensively, and is now expected to come in two models. The phones will arrive in a trio of colours – Red, Blue, and Carbon Fibre - and each phone will be available in a total of four variants. As per a [recent leak] https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/redmi-flagship-in-display-fingerprint-sensor-battery-life-lu-weibing-weibo-2034704), the Redmi flagship will pack a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and will run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Snapdragon-855 Redmi phone is tipped to pack triple rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, while selfies will be taken care of by a 32-megapixel snapper.

As for the rest of the features, the Redmi brand's general manager Lu Weibing recently teased that the upcoming Redmi flagship might sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and a battery large enough to last two days. The Redmi flagship smartphone is expected to launch on Monday, May 13, and the Redmi laptop should launch alongside, if the tip is correct.

