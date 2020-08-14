Redmi G gaming notebook has been launched in China as the Xiaomi sub-brand's first ever gaming laptop. It has a stylish design and boasts of impressive specifications, like up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, dedicated Nvidia graphics card, and high refresh rate screen. The Redmi G gaming notebook comes in a single colour option and three configurations with different processors and screen refresh rate. All three configurations have full-HD displays and angled corners. The bezels around the top and sides are slim, but there is a thick chin.

Redmi G price

The Redmi G, as mentioned earlier, comes in three configurations that have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The base variant has Intel Core i5-10200H CPU (60Hz display), and is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 57,100) while the mid-tier variant with a Core i5-10300H CPU (144Hz display) is priced at CNY 6,299 (68,000). Lastly, the top-end Core i7-10750H (144Hz display) variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 75,500). The company is giving a promotional discount on the three variants for the first sale.

The Redmi G is available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting August 18. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information about international availability.

Redmi G specifications, features

The Redmi G gaming notebook comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming notebook has 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space and 81 percent screen to body ratio. You also get 300 nits of peak brightness and a 1000:1 contrast ratio with support for DC dimming. Under the hood, the Redmi G is rocking up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with six cores and 12 threads. The graphics are handled by up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The gaming notebook comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and 512GB PCIe x4 NVMe SSD for storage.

For connectivity, the Redmi G offers 2×2 MIMO dual antenna Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Gigabit wired network, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The audio on the Redmi 5 is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The 55Wh battery is said to last up to 5.5 hours with local 1080p video playback. The keyboard on the Redmi G gaming notebook is backlit and comes with a numpad. The touchpad supports multi finger gestures.

For cooling, this gaming notebook comes with dual fans and a total of four exhausts, three copper heat tubes, and a copper cooling module. It also has the Fn+K smart mode switch function that can switch between three performance modes. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi G measures 264.47x373.44x24.35mm and weighs 2.5kg.

