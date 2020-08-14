Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th Generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU Launched

Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU Launched

Redmi G gaming notebook starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 57,100) for the base variant with Core i5-10200H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 60Hz display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 August 2020 14:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU Launched

Redmi G gaming notebook comes in a Shadow Black colour

Highlights
  • Redmi G gaming notebook launched in China
  • It comes with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU
  • Redmi G gaming notebook has up to 144Hz refresh rate screen

Redmi G gaming notebook has been launched in China as the Xiaomi sub-brand's first ever gaming laptop. It has a stylish design and boasts of impressive specifications, like up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, dedicated Nvidia graphics card, and high refresh rate screen. The Redmi G gaming notebook comes in a single colour option and three configurations with different processors and screen refresh rate. All three configurations have full-HD displays and angled corners. The bezels around the top and sides are slim, but there is a thick chin.

Redmi G price

The Redmi G, as mentioned earlier, comes in three configurations that have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The base variant has Intel Core i5-10200H CPU (60Hz display), and is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 57,100) while the mid-tier variant with a Core i5-10300H CPU (144Hz display) is priced at CNY 6,299 (68,000). Lastly, the top-end Core i7-10750H (144Hz display) variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 75,500). The company is giving a promotional discount on the three variants for the first sale.

The Redmi G is available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting August 18. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information about international availability.

Redmi G specifications, features

The Redmi G gaming notebook comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming notebook has 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space and 81 percent screen to body ratio. You also get 300 nits of peak brightness and a 1000:1 contrast ratio with support for DC dimming. Under the hood, the Redmi G is rocking up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with six cores and 12 threads. The graphics are handled by up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The gaming notebook comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and 512GB PCIe x4 NVMe SSD for storage.

For connectivity, the Redmi G offers 2×2 MIMO dual antenna Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Gigabit wired network, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The audio on the Redmi 5 is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The 55Wh battery is said to last up to 5.5 hours with local 1080p video playback. The keyboard on the Redmi G gaming notebook is backlit and comes with a numpad. The touchpad supports multi finger gestures.

For cooling, this gaming notebook comes with dual fans and a total of four exhausts, three copper heat tubes, and a copper cooling module. It also has the Fn+K smart mode switch function that can switch between three performance modes. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi G measures 264.47x373.44x24.35mm and weighs 2.5kg.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Redmi G Laptop

Xiaomi Redmi G Laptop

Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Weight 2.50 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi G, Redmi G price, Redmi G specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo Teases Launch of New Phone in India, Expected to Be iQoo 5

Related Stories

Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fortnite Maker Sues Apple, Google After Removal of Game From App Stores
  2. RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor Launched
  3. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  6. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  7. Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
  9. iPhone 12 Series Launch Event May Be Delayed to October
  10. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Adds COVID-19 Related Travel Planning Features in Search
  2. Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU Launched
  3. iQoo Teases Launch of New Phone in India, Expected to Be iQoo 5
  4. Angry Birds Maker Rovio Happy as Stay-at-Home Gaming Boosts Profit
  5. Instagram Spotted Testing Dedicated Reels Button on App Homepage
  6. Google Pixel 5 May Only Launch in XL Variant, Priced at $699: Report
  7. RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 41Wh Battery Launched
  8. Honor View 20 Starts Receiving Magic UI 3.1 Update in India, Users Report
  9. Amazon India to Launch Online Drug Store, Starting With Bengaluru
  10. LG Q92 Specifications Leaked, Show Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com