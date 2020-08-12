Redmi G gaming laptop is launching on August 14. It's being launched by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi in China for now. The brand teased the launch of the new laptop through its Weibo account. The Redmi G will be the first gaming laptop by the brand, which already has its RedmiBook range of notebooks in 13-, 14-, and 16-inch sizes. It seems to come in an all-black hue and could offer a 15-inch display with thin bezels on the top as well as left and right sides. The Redmi G is also likely to bring an enhanced cooling system to dissipate heat effectively.

The Weibo account of the Redmi brand carries the Redmi G launch details. The laptop will debut at a launch event in China that will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on August 14.

Apart from the launch details, the Redmi account on Weibo provided a sneak peek at the Redmi G laptop itself through a teaser image, as reported by GizmoChina. The new machine seems to have a matte finish in all-black colour and large vents to provide enough space for dissipating heat. You can also expect a full-sized keyboard with a large touchpad. Further, the teaser shows a headphone jack and a USB port.

The Redmi G isn't likely to be a thin and lightweight laptop. Instead, the teaser suggests a thick chassis that could include high-end graphics.

Xiaomi already has models such as the RedmiBook 14 II, RedmiBook 14 Pro, and RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition notebooks under its Redmi brand, but the Redmi G will be the brand's first gaming laptop. However, the Chinese company does have its Mi Gaming laptop as an option for PC gamers with dedicated graphics and 144Hz display.

