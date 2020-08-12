Technology News
Redmi G Gaming Laptop to Launch on August 14

Redmi G gaming laptop launch will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on August 14.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 August 2020 14:50 IST
Redmi G Gaming Laptop to Launch on August 14

Photo Credit: Weibo/ GizmoChina

Redmi G gaming laptop has been teased on Weibo — ahead of its official launch in China

Highlights
  • Redmi G gaming laptop appears to have thin bezels
  • It will be the first gaming laptop by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi
  • Redmi G laptop appears to have a headphone jack a large vents

Redmi G gaming laptop is launching on August 14. It's being launched by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi in China for now. The brand teased the launch of the new laptop through its Weibo account. The Redmi G will be the first gaming laptop by the brand, which already has its RedmiBook range of notebooks in 13-, 14-, and 16-inch sizes. It seems to come in an all-black hue and could offer a 15-inch display with thin bezels on the top as well as left and right sides. The Redmi G is also likely to bring an enhanced cooling system to dissipate heat effectively.

The Weibo account of the Redmi brand carries the Redmi G launch details. The laptop will debut at a launch event in China that will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on August 14.

Apart from the launch details, the Redmi account on Weibo provided a sneak peek at the Redmi G laptop itself through a teaser image, as reported by GizmoChina. The new machine seems to have a matte finish in all-black colour and large vents to provide enough space for dissipating heat. You can also expect a full-sized keyboard with a large touchpad. Further, the teaser shows a headphone jack and a USB port.

The Redmi G isn't likely to be a thin and lightweight laptop. Instead, the teaser suggests a thick chassis that could include high-end graphics.

Xiaomi already has models such as the RedmiBook 14 II, RedmiBook 14 Pro, and RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition notebooks under its Redmi brand, but the Redmi G will be the brand's first gaming laptop. However, the Chinese company does have its Mi Gaming laptop as an option for PC gamers with dedicated graphics and 144Hz display.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
