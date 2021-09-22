Technology News
  • Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 Processors Launched

Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 Processors Launched

Redmi G 2021 price starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 64,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2021 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi G 2021 comes with a full-size, three-level backlit keyboard and a new heat dissipation system

Highlights
  • Redmi G 2021 will go on sale in China starting September 23
  • The new Redmi laptop includes 512GB of storage
  • Redmi G 2021 features a 16.1-inch display

Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop was launched as an upgrade to last year's Redmi G on Wednesday, September 22. The new model comes in Intel and AMD variants that both feature a 144Hz display and 16GB of RAM. The laptop also carries 512GB of storage and is upgradeable to Windows 11. On the distinction front, the Intel variant of the Redmi G 2021 houses an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, whereas the AMD option has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. Both versions include Xiaomi's Hurricane Cooling 3.0 heat dissipation system that brings large dual fans.

Redmi G 2021 price, availability

Redmi G 2021 price has been set at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 64,900) for the Intel Core i5 model, while the AMD Ryzen 7 variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,700). The Intel variant will be available for purchase in China starting Thursday, September 23. However, the AMD option will go on sale from September 28. Details about whether the Redmi G 2021 will be available in global markets are yet to be revealed.

The original Redmi G was launched in August last year at a starting price of CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,300) with an Intel Core i5-10200H CPU and a 60Hz display.

Redmi G 2021 specifications

The Redmi G 2021 runs on Windows 10 (upgradeable to Windows 11) and features a 16.1-inch display with an up to 144Hz refresh rate along with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. The Intel variant of the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The AMD option features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce 3060 graphics.

Both Intel and AMD versions of the Redmi G 2021 carry 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop brings Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a DTS:X Ultra 3D surround sound experience. There are also features including USB Type-C charging, a three-level backlit keyboard, and Xiao AI digital assistant.

The Intel variant comes with a 180W power adapter and includes a proprietary heat dissipation system with dual fans. However, the AMD model includes a 230W power adapter and carries the same heat dissipation system with dual 12V fans, four air outlets, and five all-copper heat pipes.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
