Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD IPS Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Redmi Display 27-inch has a Y-shaped stand that allows for tilt adjustment.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 March 2021 10:59 IST
Redmi Display 27-inch monitor has slim bezels on three sides

Highlights
  • Redmi Display 27-inch monitor has an HDMI 1.4 port
  • The monitor has 300 nits peak brightness
  • Redmi Display 27-inch monitor comes with an external power adapter

Redmi Display 27-inch monitor has been launched in China and is the second monitor in the Xiaomi sub-brand's lineup after Redmi Display 1A. The new budget monitor comes with full-HD resolution, slim bezels on three sides, and a relatively thicker chin. The monitor is offered in a single black colour option and has a sleek form factor. The new Redmi Display has an IPS panel for more accurate colours and the company claims 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space.

Redmi Display 27-inch price

The Redmi Display 27-inch is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,100) and is currently up for pre-sale on JD.com and Xiaomiyoupin. The monitor is expected to start shipping from March 9 in the country and as of now, Xiaomi has not shared details on international availability.

Redmi Display 27-inch specifications, features

The new Display monitor by Redmi features a 27-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel that has slim bezels on the top and sides, with a relatively thicker chin. It comes with 178-degree viewing angles and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. It also comes with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The monitor comes with a 75Hz maximum refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 6ms GTG response time, and 10,00,000:1 contrast ratio. It boasts of 300 nits peak brightness.

For connectivity, the Redmi Display 27-inch features an HDMI 1.4 port, a VGA port, an a headphone jack on the back. The stand for the monitor supports tilt adjustment. It is a simple and basic monitor with a sleek design that comes in at just 7.5mm thick with a relatively thicker bottom panel which houses the inputs. It comes with an external power adapter and in terms of dimensions, the Redmi Display 27-inch measures 613.2x205.3x476mm and weighs 4.3kg.

