Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Redmi AX5 Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched

Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 Router carries a price tag of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,700).

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 June 2020 15:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi AX5 Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched

Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 router comes in white colour option

Highlights
  • Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 router features four signal amplifier antennae
  • It is touted to support Internet speeds of 1775Mbps
  • There's no word regarding Redmi AX5 release in India

Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 router has been unveiled by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Tuesday. This is the first router by Redmi that supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The router is currently available in China and its pre-sales will commence on June 10. It is unclear whether the device will launch in India. The newly launched Redmi router comes in White colour option and it features four independent signal amplifier antennae to provide better network coverage. The company claims that the router is 'specially' optimised for smart homes and it is touted to provide stable connections for up to 128 Wi-Fi-enabled devices.

Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 Router price

Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 Router carries a price tag of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,700). However, customers can purchase the router during its pre-sales tomorrow at an introductory price of CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,400). Details about the router's global launch are also unclear.

Recently, Xiaomi also launched a new dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, the Mi Router AX1800 in the home country. Its price is set at CNY 329 (roughly Rs. 3,500). The Chinese tech giant launched its first Wi-Fi 6 router, the Mi AIoT Router AX3600 back in February for CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,000).

Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 Router specifications

As per the information shared on Weibo, the Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 router can support speeds of up to 1775Mbps that is about 52 percent faster than Wi-Fi 5.

Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 further comes with mesh networking support that enables users to use the Internet at different corners their apartment without any lag. The Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 router is powered by the Qualcomm's penta-core enterprise-class chipset made of 14nm node process.

Redmi says the router is deal for smart homes and it can easily connect to 128 Wi-Fi enabled devices such as Smart TV, speakers, security cameras and more.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wi Fi 6, Redmi AX5 Wi Fi 6 Router, Redmi AX5 Wi Fi 6 Router price, Redmi AX5 Wi Fi 6 Router specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi AX5 Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G Support Launched in India
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  4. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Is Now a Netflix Movie
  6. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  8. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  9. Daniel Radcliffe Responds to JK Rowling’s Anti-Transgender Tweets
  10. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls
  2. Xiaomi Redmi AX5 Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched
  3. Earth-Like Exoplanet Found Orbiting a Sun-Like Star a Little Over 3,000 Light Years Away: Study
  4. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  5. Huawei P Smart S With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup, Kirin 710F SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Start Receiving Android 10-Based Funtouch OS 10 Update in India
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on June 16 via Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30-Day Battery Life, IPX7 Rating Launched in India
  9. Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support
  10. Chinese Telecom Firms Urge FCC Not to Revoke Ability to Operate in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com