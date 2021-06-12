Technology News
Realme Laptop, Tablet Arrival Alongside Realme GT 5G Phone on June 15 Teased

The laptop could be called Realme Book and the tablet Realme Pad.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2021 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme GT 5G global launch event will begin at 5.30pm IST on June 15

Highlights
  • Realme Book seems to be inspired by the MacBook design
  • Leaked photos show speaker grille at the bottom of the laptop
  • Realme Pad may have sharp edges just like the iPad Pro

Realme GT 5G is all set to launch at a global event on June 15. Alongside the phone, the company is also largely anticipated to launch a new laptop and tablet, expanding its portfolio into new categories. A new teaser by Realme CEO for India and Europe Madhav Sheth, has offered further hints at the arrival of the new devices. The teaser suggests that a laptop and a tablet will be unveiled during the Realme GT global launch event. The laptop is rumoured to be called Realme Book and the tablet Realme Pad.

Sheth took to Twitter to announce the arrival of new ‘product categories' alongside the Realme GT 5G launch on June 15. His tweet reads, “We've been working and hinting about some exciting new product categories. Get ready for another surprise coming up at the #realmeGT Global Launch! I know you all have guessed it. Do reply with your answers.”

The image attached to the tweet has the words GT in the centre where the ‘T', when looked closely, shows images of what look like a laptop and a tablet. The Realme GT 5G global launch event is scheduled to begin at 5.30pm IST on June 15.

A few images of the Realme Book laptop that leaked earlier suggest that the model is inspired by the MacBook design. It is reported to have an aluminium body and a display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The speaker grille is housed at the bottom with holes for ventilation. There are slim bezels surrounding the screen and a Realme logo on top. A leaked image of the Realme Pad suggests a slim side profile, sharp edges similar to that of iPad Pro, and a small bump of the camera module. The same can be seen in the latest teaser as well.

Tasneem Akolawala
