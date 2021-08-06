Realme Book specifications are said to include an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, as per a new leak. The Realme Book is going to be the company's first laptop and is expected to come in three colours. It is said to feature a 14-inch display and, from the official teaser, it seems to have a MacBook Air-like design. The Realme Book may launch alongside the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition in India on August 18.

Realme has been teasing its upcoming laptop called the Realme Book for quite some time now. Most recently, it showed off a blue colour variant with a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack on the right side. The laptop is expected to be offered in three colours — Real Apricot, Real Blue, and Real Grey.

Tipster Digital Char Station (translated) has shared on Weibo that the laptop will come with a 14-inch display and be powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It's a quad-core chipset part of Intel's Tiger Lake series and is based on the 10nm architecture and has a maximum turbo clock speed of 4.20GHz. The processor supports DDR4 and LPDDR4x RAM up to 64GB. The Realme Book has been tipped to feature 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors in past as well.

Furthermore, company CEO Madhav Sheth shared an image on Twitter showing the Realme GT Master Edition, a suitcase, something wrapped, and the blue Realme Book. The tweet reads “This suitcase looks interesting. Which product from it are you most excited about” This suggests the Realme Book may launch alongside the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT 5G on August 18. The company recently confirmed the launch date for the Realme GT models but has not yet officially shared a release date for the Realme Book.

Last month, the pricing of the Realme Book was tipped to start under Rs. 40,000, which means the base variant — likely equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor — will cost under Rs. 40,000. There is no official word on pricing yet.