Technology News
loading

Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images

Realme Book teasers confirm that the Realme Book will feature a 2K display with 3:2 aspect ratio.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 August 2021 11:21 IST
Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme Book is teased to support real-time content sharing with a smartphone

Highlights
  • Realme Book is tipped to have a fingerprint sensor on board
  • Realme Book may come with two USB Type-C slots
  • Realme Book is likely to have an aluminium build

Realme Book is all set to launch on August 18 in China, the company has confirmed. The laptop is teased to feature a 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Live shots of the laptop have also leaked online suggesting the Realme Book's design and key features. While the Realme Book is all set to launch in the Chinese market, the company has teased the arrival of the Realme Book Slim in India. There is no clarity on whether these are the same models or different ones.

The company took to Weibo to announce the arrival of the Realme Book in China on August 18. The event will take place at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). The teasers offer glimpses of the laptop and it is seen to have a metallic finish, a backlit keyboard, and slim bezels around the display. Teasers also confirm that the Realme Book will feature a 2K display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The laptop is also teased to support real-time sharing of content and apps with a smartphone. Apart from this, little else is official about the laptop as of now.

realme book kuan Realme Book

Realme Book has an aluminium build and a minimalistic design overall
Photo Credit: Weibo

Live shots of the Realme Book have also leaked on Weibo by tipster Kuan (translated) and it is seen to have an aluminium build and a minimalistic design overall. The ‘Realme' branding is seen at the bottom of the display and at the back. The top bezel houses the webcam and the fingerprint sensor sits on the upper right corner of the keyboard. Ports may include two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ventilation grille is seen at the bottom of the Realme Book.

Past leaks suggest that the Realme Book is expected to be offered in three colours — Real Apricot, Real Blue, and Real Grey. The laptop may come with a 14-inch display and be powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Book, Realme Book Specifications, Realme Book Slim, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes

Related Stories

Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  2. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  3. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  6. Whale Alerts Report Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum Transactions
  7. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  9. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  10. Invoking 'Quit India', Minister Welcomes Amazon, Flipkart Ruling
#Latest Stories
  1. Chips, Renewables Gain Focus From China Investors Who Plan to Avoid Regulators’ Attention
  2. Bumble Going Strong as Pandemic Love Endures COVID-19 Delta Variant Concerns, Now Has 2.9 Million Paid Users
  3. Twitter Ban to Be Lifted Soon After Resolving Some Issues, Nigeria Information Minister Says
  4. Sharks' Diversity Remained Static When End-Cretaceous Mass Extinction Wiped Out Dinosaurs: Study
  5. Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes
  6. Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
  8. Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control
  9. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com