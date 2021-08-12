Realme Book is all set to launch on August 18 in China, the company has confirmed. The laptop is teased to feature a 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Live shots of the laptop have also leaked online suggesting the Realme Book's design and key features. While the Realme Book is all set to launch in the Chinese market, the company has teased the arrival of the Realme Book Slim in India. There is no clarity on whether these are the same models or different ones.

The company took to Weibo to announce the arrival of the Realme Book in China on August 18. The event will take place at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). The teasers offer glimpses of the laptop and it is seen to have a metallic finish, a backlit keyboard, and slim bezels around the display. Teasers also confirm that the Realme Book will feature a 2K display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The laptop is also teased to support real-time sharing of content and apps with a smartphone. Apart from this, little else is official about the laptop as of now.

Realme Book has an aluminium build and a minimalistic design overall

Photo Credit: Weibo

Live shots of the Realme Book have also leaked on Weibo by tipster Kuan (translated) and it is seen to have an aluminium build and a minimalistic design overall. The ‘Realme' branding is seen at the bottom of the display and at the back. The top bezel houses the webcam and the fingerprint sensor sits on the upper right corner of the keyboard. Ports may include two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ventilation grille is seen at the bottom of the Realme Book.

Past leaks suggest that the Realme Book is expected to be offered in three colours — Real Apricot, Real Blue, and Real Grey. The laptop may come with a 14-inch display and be powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.