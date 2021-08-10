Technology News
Realme Book Slim to Feature USB Type-C Charging, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme Book Slim may feature a 14-inch 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) display with peak brightness of 300 nits.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 August 2021 11:20 IST
Realme Book Slim to Feature USB Type-C Charging, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realmeTechLife

Realme Book Slim will have dual USB Type-C ports on the left side

Highlights
  • Realme Book Slim may cost upwards of Rs. 55,000
  • The laptop model is said to be backed by a 54Whr battery
  • Realme Book Slim supports USB Type-C charging

Realme Book Slim, one of the models in the upcoming Realme Book series, has been confirmed to feature USB Type-C charging. The Realme Book Slim was recently confirmed by company CEO Madhav Sheth and is tipped to be a toned-down version of the Realme Book. Sheth also teased a feature called ‘PC Connect' that will be present in the upcoming laptop. A tipster shared the specifications for the upcoming Realme Book Slim suggesting it will feature a 2K display, dual Harmon Kardon speakers, and will be quite light.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shared on Twitter last weekend that “#realmeBook Slim will be a game changer!” confirming the name Realme Book Slim. More recently, a short teaser posted by Realme TechLife on Twitter revealed this model will support USB Type-C charging. The teaser also showed a secondary USB Type-C port on the left side of the laptop.

Sheth also tweeted an image showing a PC Connect feature on an upcoming Realme Book model and a Realme phone. While there was no explanation for the feature, it will likely allow users to interact with their Realme phones via the laptop i.e. get notifications, send messages, browse media, and more.

So far, Realme has officially only revealed the two colour options for the Realme Book series but it is said to come in three colours — Real Apricot, Real Blue, and Real Grey. A tipster has now shared key specifications for the Realme Book Slim in collaboration with Realme Times.

Realme Book Slim specifications (expected)

The laptop is said to feature a 14-inch 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) display with peak brightness of 300 nits and blue light certification. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU with Intel's Iris Xe graphics. It may come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe storage. The Realme Book Slim could have dual Harmon Kardon speakers, a triple microphone array, a backlit keyboard, and a trackpad with Windows precision drivers.

For connectivity, it is said to come with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.1 Type-C port with support for PD, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The orientation of the ports aligns with the previous leak and an official image. The Realme Book Slim may be backed by a 54Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging and there could be a fingerprint sensor as well. The laptop is said to weigh just 1.3kg.

The report states it will cost upwards of Rs. 55,000. Since there is no official information available on the models or configurations in the Realme Book series, it is unclear if the Realme Book Slim will be a toned down or an upgraded version of the Realme Book, as suggested by the relatively higher price tag. The standard Realme Book has been teased in the past to start at Rs. 40,000.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Book Slim, Realme Book Slim Specifications, Realme Book Slim Price in India, Realme Book, Realme
Vineet Washington
