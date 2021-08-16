Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim

Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim

Realme Book will be the Chinese variant of the company’s first laptop that will launch in India as the Realme Book Slim.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 August 2021 13:53 IST
Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TechTipster_

Realme Book Slim may have Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i3 models

Highlights
  • Realme Book launching in China on August 18
  • Realme Book has been confirmed to have 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU
  • Realme Book Slim will come with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity

Realme Book pricing and key specifications have allegedly leaked ahead of its official China launch on August 18. The laptop is named Realme Book for the Chinese market but is expected to arrive in India as Realme Book Slim. The Chinese pricing for Realme Book hints at what the Indian pricing may be and it falls in line with previous leaks. It will be the first laptop from Realme and will offer an affordable yet feature-rich experience to compete with the budget-friendly models from Xiaomi.

Realme will unveil Realme Book in China and Realme Book Slim in India on the same date — August 18. The models are expected to have the same specifications and now the pricing for the Chinese model seems to have leaked. An alleged poster for the Realme Book was tweeted by TechTipster (@TechTipster_). It shows the Realme Book laptop with a price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,800) and also mentions some of the key specifications.

Converting to INR, this price tag seems to be in line with previous leaks for Realme Book Slim that is expected to cost upwards of Rs. 55,000 in India, though an older report claimed it would start at Rs. 40,000. Recently, an Intel Core i3-powered model was tipped as well that could be the base variant and start at the Rs. 40,000 price point.

As for the specifications, the poster also mentions the configuration of Realme Book. It is expected to feature a 3:2 aspect ratio display with 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space and have 2K resolution. It may be powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and have 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. The laptop is said to be 14.9mm thick and come with support for 65W power delivery. It seems to have a claimed battery life of 11 hours and support for DTS Audio.

Recently, a promotional poster shared by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth showed the connectivity options on Realme Book Slim and the Intel Core i5 model was confirmed to come with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The poster hinted at the existence of an Intel Core i3-powered model of the Realme Book Slim.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Book, Realme Book Slim, Realme Book Price, Realme Book Slim Specifications, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals

Related Stories

Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10 India Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  3. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Deals, Discounts, More
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
#Latest Stories
  1. Last Minute Issues: Elon Musk On Delay In Tesla's Next FSD Update
  2. Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals
  4. Tesla Says CEO Elon Musk's 2020 Compensation Was Nil
  5. Fitbit Charge 5 Colour Options, Design Details Surface in Official-Looking Renders
  6. Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon
  7. Internet Explorer Shuts Down Next Year: Twitter Thread Chronicles What Went Into Creating It
  8. Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says
  9. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Base Storage Configuration Discontinued, No Longer Listed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com