Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 2K Display, 11 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Realme Book Slim price in India starts at Rs. 46,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 August 2021 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme Book Slim comes with a 14-inch 2K IPS display

Highlights
  • Realme Book Slim will go on sale in India from August 30
  • The Realme laptop comes in two configurations
  • Realme Book Slim features a backlit keyboard

Realme Book Slim was launched in India on Wednesday, August 18 as the company's first laptop model. The laptop features a 2K display and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The Realme Book Slim comes in two distinct colour options and is designed with narrow bezels to deliver a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Additionally, Realme claims that the laptop is capable of handling games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The laptop sports latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

Realme Book Slim price in India and availability

Realme Book Slim price in India has been set at Rs. 46,999 for the Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and Rs. 59,999 for the Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option. As an introductory offer, Realme is offering the base variant at Rs. 44,999 and the 512GB storage model at Rs. 56,999. The laptop comes in Real Blue and Real Grey colour options and will be available starting August 30. It will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores.

Realme Book Slim specifications

The Realme Book Slim runs on Windows 10 (free upgrade to Windows 11) and features a 14-inch IPS display that has a 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display is touted to be up to 33 percent brighter than typical laptops offering 400 nits of peak brightness. Further, you get narrow bezels at 5.3mm thickness on the sides and 8.45mm on the top. Realme claims that the thin bezel-design has helped enhance its screen-to-body ratio to 90 percent — more than the 82 percent screen-to-body ratio available on Apple MacBook Air.

Under the hood, the Realme Book Slim comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You'll also get up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. Additionally, the laptop carries a dual-fan ‘Storm Cooling' thermal management system that has two copper pipes to disperse heat.

Realme has preloaded a feature called PC Connect that lets users connect their smartphone with the Realme Book Slim and use the phone's screen directly on their laptop. It also brings a faster file transfer experience that works by simply dragging and dropping files on the laptop's display. The PC Connect offers a smart application integration that enables the system to recognise file types of most data available on your phone to let you access them on your laptop seamlessly.

The Realme Book Slim features a backlit keyboard with a three-position backlight adjustment and a 1.3mm key travel. There is also a touchpad that supports multitouch gestures and Microsoft's PTP precision touch technology. Further, there is a two-in-one fingerprint-power button.

On the multimedia front, the Realme Book Slim carries two Harman speakers that are claimed to deliver an immersive surround sound effect. The speakers are also backed by DTS audio technology. The laptop has two microphones that use artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms and a pre-processing technology to cancel out noise when participating in a video conference.

Connectivity options on the Realme Book Slim include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The starting Intel Core i3 variant, however, doesn't include the Thunderbolt 4 port and instead has a regular USB Type-C port. The laptop packs a 54Wh battery that is rated to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. It supports 65W Super Fast Charge that is claimed to charge 50 percent of the built-in battery in 30 minutes. The bundled charger also supports 30W Dart Charge technology, which means that you can charge your Realme phone or any other compatible device with the Realme Book Slim adapter.

The Realme Book Slim is made of an aluminium-alloy unibody design featuring a mirror logo. Lastly, the laptop is 15.5mm thick and weighs 1.38 kilograms.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
