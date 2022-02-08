Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Realme Book Prime Tipped to Launch in India in April as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition

Realme Book Prime Tipped to Launch in India in April as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition

Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched in China at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 February 2022 16:04 IST
Realme Book Prime Tipped to Launch in India in April as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes with a 2K IPS display

Highlights
  • Realme Book Prime India launch may be in plans
  • Last month, Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched in China
  • Realme Book Prime is tipped to launch in other markets as well

Realme Book Prime is tipped to launch in India soon. The new Realme laptop is said to essentially be a rebadged Realme Book Enhanced Edition that was recently launched in China. The laptop came with 11th Gen Intel Core processor and included up to 12-hour battery life. The Realme Book Prime is said to debut in other markets as well — alongside India. However, exact details about when the new Realme laptop will be available are yet to be officially revealed.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles reports that the Realme Book Prime is arriving in India in the next two months — sometime in April. The new model is speculated to be the rebranded variant of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that debuted in China last month.

Shortly after the original model, Realme brought the Realme Book Enhanced Air to China that came with a lighter build over the Realme Book Enhanced Edition.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price has been set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,200) for the lone 12GB + 512GB storage variant. Details on the pricing of the new model in India are yet to be revealed.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a 14-inch 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H CPU, along with 12GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system and is paired with stereo Harman speakers, backed by DTS audio technology. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD webcam. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme has packed the laptop with a 54Wh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. The machine also supports 65W Super Fast Charge.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Book Prime, Realme Book Enhanced Edition price, Realme Book Enhanced Edition specifications, Realme Book Enhanced, Realme Book, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Others Could Be Persuaded to Go Electric Faster, Maharashtra Hopes
Realme Book Prime Tipped to Launch in India in April as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Google Chrome Users Warned by Government of Being Vulnerable to Attacks
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Book Enhanced Edition May Debut in India Soon as Realme Book Prime
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Arriving in India on February 15: All Details
  8. James Webb Telescope Detects First Photons in Space: NASA
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Purportedly Appears on Geekbench
  10. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
  2. Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 Gaming Headphones With Quad DAC, AI Noise Cancellation Debut in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map
  4. Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer to Debut on Super Bowl Sunday
  6. Oscars Nominations 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  7. Binance Pens MoU With South Korea's YG Entertainment to Collaborate on NFTs and Other Web3 Projects
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urged by Religious Leaders to Scrap Instagram Kids Plans
  9. YouTube Music Gets ‘Downloads’ Shortcut on Android App to Quickly Play Songs Offline
  10. WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon Joins Pune-Based Game Developer SuperGaming to Focus on Web3 Initiatives
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.