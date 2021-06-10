Technology News
loading

Realme Book, Realme Pad Images Leaked Ahead of Expected June 15 Global Launch

Realme Book could come with a 3:2 aspect ratio display, slim bezels, and an aluminium body.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 June 2021 14:47 IST
Realme Book, Realme Pad Images Leaked Ahead of Expected June 15 Global Launch

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Realme Book may have slim bezels around the display

Highlights
  • Realme Book and Realme Pad could launch on June 15
  • Realme Book could feature a MacBook-like design
  • Realme Pad has a slim, sharp-edged design

Realme Book laptop and Realme Pad tablet will be the two new upcoming products from the company, as per leaked images. Realme recently teased a laptop and a tablet, both of which will be the company's first in their respective categories. The leaked images not only hint at the names of the products but also show their design. The Realme Book images are reportedly of a prototype device and Realme Pad seems to have an iPad-like design. It is speculated that the two products will be launched during the Realme GT 5G smartphone's global launch this month.

As per the leaked images obtained by Android Authority, Realme is expected to soon launch a laptop called Realme Book and a tablet called the Realme Pad. Yesterday, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth teased an upcoming laptop and company CMO Francis Wong teased a tablet. Now, images for both devices have surfaced, showing the design of Realme Book and giving a glimpse of Realme Pad.

Realme book pad leak AA inline realme

Realme Book may be the name for the company's first laptop
Photo Credit: Android Authority

Starting with the laptop, the teaser shared by Sheth suggested that the laptop has been inspired by the MacBook design and it seems like the name has as well. Realme may call its laptop Realme Book which, as per the report, will have an aluminium body and a 3:2 aspect ratio display. The images show what seem to be speaker grilles at the bottom with holes for ventilation. There are slim bezels surrounding the screen and a Realme logo on the top. The report states this is a prototype of the Realme Book so it should be noted that the final product may not be exactly represented here.

Coming to Realme Pad, company CMO Francis Wong asked fans on Twitter what the new Realme tablet should be called — Realme Pad or Realme Tab. At the time of writing, Realme Tab received the majority of votes at 50.6 percent but it seems like the company prefers Realme Pad. But that might change when the actual launch takes place. There is only one image for Realme Pad and it shows the side profile of a slim tablet with sharp edges reminiscent of the iPad Pro, as well as a small bump from the camera module.

Realme book pad leak AA inline2 reame

Realme Pad may be the name for the company's first tablet
Photo Credit: Android Authority

The Realme Tab image comes with the ‘GT' moniker at the top suggesting the company could unveil its laptop and tablet at the Realme GT 5G global launch scheduled for June 15.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Book, Realme Pad, Realme, Realme GT 5G
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Al Jazeera Network Says It Combated Cyberattack Aimed at ‘Accessing, Disrupting, Controlling’ News Platforms
Realme Book, Realme Pad Images Leaked Ahead of Expected June 15 Global Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, How to Watch It
  3. Realme Book, Realme Pad Images Leaked Ahead of Expected June 15 Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  7. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks
  9. How Marvel’s Loki Director Convinced Owen Wilson to Join the MCU
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video With Over 100 Million Stars Will Leave You Awestruck
  2. Realme Book, Realme Pad Images Leaked Ahead of Expected June 15 Global Launch
  3. Al Jazeera Network Says It Combated Cyberattack Aimed at ‘Accessing, Disrupting, Controlling’ News Platforms
  4. ProtonMail Gets a ‘Modern’ Look, Multiple Themes to Bring Convenient Experience Alongside Retaining Privacy
  5. Will Loki Variant Follow in Dead Loki’s Footsteps? Here’s What Loki Director Kate Herron Thinks
  6. Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Music+ Now Available as a Single Subscription for TV and Mobile at Rs. 2.5 Per Day
  7. Microsoft’s First Annual Work Trend Index Shows 74 Percent Indian Workers Keen on Flexible Remote Work Options
  8. Playdate Is an Upcoming Handheld Console That Comes With Free Games, Unique Crank: All You Need to Know
  9. How Loki Director Kate Herron Convinced Owen Wilson to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
  10. Illegal Drugs Trade Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe Drug Agency Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com