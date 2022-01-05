Realme Book Enhanced Edition launched in China on Tuesday. As the name suggests, the new laptop is the successor to last year's Realme Book Slim laptop and brings a few upgrades. The laptop retains the 2K display but is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Realme Book Enhanced Edition features 14.9mm thin aluminum alloy frame and has VC liquid cooling system. The laptop comes in two distinct colour options and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price and availability

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price has been set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in China for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The laptop comes in Sky Blue and Island Grey colour options. It is currently up for pre-orders in the home country and will go on sale starting January 7.

Realme is providing two years of warranty with the laptop including a one-year battery warranty for Realme Book Enhanced Edition in China. India launch details of the new Realme Book laptop are yet to be announced.

To recall, Realme Book Slim was launched in India in August last year at Rs. 46,999 for the Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option was priced at Rs. 59,999 at launch.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition features, specifications

Realme Book Enhanced Edition runs on Windows 11 and features a 14-inch IPS display that has a 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display offers 400 nits of peak brightness and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. It also offers a 170-degree wide viewing angle.

Under the hood, the new Realme Book Enhanced Edition packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H CPU, coupled with Intel Sharp X graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory. It is coupled with up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage as well.

The laptop carries VC liquid cooling system to enhance heat dissipation speed. Realme Book Enhanced Edition has two Harman speakers backed by DTS audio technology. The laptop also packs two microphones that use an artificial intelligence (AI) backed noise-reducing algorithm. The webcam of the new Realme laptop supports 720p HD video calls. Additionally, it has a backlit keyboard and a two-in-one fingerprint-power button.

Connectivity options on the Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop packs a 54Wh battery, which the company says can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. It also has support for 65W Super Fast Charge. The charging technology is said to deliver 50 percent of battery life with 30 minutes of charging time.

As mentioned, Realme Book Enhanced Edition has an aluminum-alloy frame. It measures 14.9mm thick and weighs 1.47 kilograms.