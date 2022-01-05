Technology News
Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop With 11th Gen Intel Core I5 Processor, 12-Hour Battery Life Launched

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price has been set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 January 2022 11:35 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop is available in Sky Blue and Island Grey shades

Highlights
  • The Realme laptop comes in a single configuration
  • Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes preloaded with Windows 11
  • Realme Book Enhanced Edition features a 2K resolution display

Realme Book Enhanced Edition launched in China on Tuesday. As the name suggests, the new laptop is the successor to last year's Realme Book Slim laptop and brings a few upgrades. The laptop retains the 2K display but is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Realme Book Enhanced Edition features 14.9mm thin aluminum alloy frame and has VC liquid cooling system. The laptop comes in two distinct colour options and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price and availability

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price has been set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in China for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The laptop comes in Sky Blue and Island Grey colour options. It is currently up for pre-orders in the home country and will go on sale starting January 7.

Realme is providing two years of warranty with the laptop including a one-year battery warranty for Realme Book Enhanced Edition in China. India launch details of the new Realme Book laptop are yet to be announced.

To recall, Realme Book Slim was launched in India in August last year at Rs. 46,999 for the Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option was priced at Rs. 59,999 at launch.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition features, specifications

Realme Book Enhanced Edition runs on Windows 11 and features a 14-inch IPS display that has a 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display offers 400 nits of peak brightness and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. It also offers a 170-degree wide viewing angle.

Under the hood, the new Realme Book Enhanced Edition packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H CPU, coupled with Intel Sharp X graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory. It is coupled with up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage as well.

The laptop carries VC liquid cooling system to enhance heat dissipation speed. Realme Book Enhanced Edition has two Harman speakers backed by DTS audio technology. The laptop also packs two microphones that use an artificial intelligence (AI) backed noise-reducing algorithm. The webcam of the new Realme laptop supports 720p HD video calls. Additionally, it has a backlit keyboard and a two-in-one fingerprint-power button.

Connectivity options on the Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop packs a 54Wh battery, which the company says can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. It also has support for 65W Super Fast Charge. The charging technology is said to deliver 50 percent of battery life with 30 minutes of charging time.

As mentioned, Realme Book Enhanced Edition has an aluminum-alloy frame. It measures 14.9mm thick and weighs 1.47 kilograms.

Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.47 kg
Realme Book Slim Laptop

Realme Book Slim Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and convenient to carry
  • High-resolution 14-inch 3:2 display
  • Adequate battery life
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Slower ports, RAM, SSD on Core i3 variant
  • Gets quite hot when stressed
  • Keyboard layout and functionality quirks
Read detailed Realme Book Slim review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2160x1440 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.38 kg
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme Book Enhanced Edition, Realme Book Enhanced Edition Price, Realme Book Enhanced Edition Specifications, Realme Book Enhanced Edition Features, Realme, Realme Book Slim
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns as It Offers Refunds for Pre-Orders

