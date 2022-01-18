Technology News
Realme Book Enhanced Air With Lighter Build, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched

Realme Book Enhanced Air price is set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2022
Realme Book Enhanced Air With Lighter Build, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched

Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme Book Enhanced Air weighs 1.37 kilograms

  • Realme Book Enhanced Air will go on sale in China from January 21
  • The new Realme laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box
  • Realme Book Enhanced Air packs a 54Wh battery

Realme Book Enhanced Air was launched in China on Tuesday as the company's latest laptop. The new model is identical to the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that debuted in the country earlier this month. However, the Realme Book Enhanced Air is designed to justify its name by offering a lighter build that is 1.37 kilograms in weight. This is less than the 1.47 kilograms Realme Book Enhanced Edition. The laptop comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and offers a 2K display.

Realme Book Enhanced Air price, availability

Realme Book Enhanced Air price has been set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,100) for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The laptop is currently available for presale in China in Island Grey and Sky Blue colours, with its availability starting from January 21.

Details about the launch of the Realme Book Enhanced Air in markets other than China are yet to be announced.

Notably, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition was also launched at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,100) earlier this month.

Realme Book Enhanced Air specifications

Just like the Realme Book Enhanced Edition, the Realme Book Enhanced Air features a 14-inch 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, rated to deliver 400 nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop based on Windows 11 is also powered by the Intel Core i5-11320H CPU that has a maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz, along with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is additionally a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. Further, the Realme Book Enhanced Air comes with Harman Kardon speakers that are paired with DTS sound technology.

The difference between the Realme Book Enhanced Edition and the Realme Book Enhanced Air is the screen frame. The latter has the frame made of polyester polymer, while the former has a glass panel. This is helping provide a lighter weight on the Realme Book Enhanced Air over the existing Realme Book Enhanced Edition.

On the storage part, the Realme Book Enhanced Air has 512GB of PCIe storage. There is also a backlit keyboard with a large touchpad and a fingerprint sensor-embedded power button.

Connectivity options on the Realme Book Enhanced Air include a Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support.

Realme has packed the new Realme Book model with a 54Wh battery that works with 65W Power Delivery (PD) charging. The battery is claimed to deliver a normal usage of up to 12 hours on a single charge. Furthermore, the laptop comes with a 14.9mm thickness.

Jagmeet Singh
