Razer Viper 8K gaming mouse has been released and it claims to have the “fastest speed and lowest latency ever achieved.” It comes with Razer's improved optical switches and introduces Hyperpolling technology that brings true 8,000Hz polling rate. This allows the Razer Viper 8K mouse to send more data to your computer, reducing delay and making the mouse movements feel more responsive. The Viper 8K is also quite lightweight, though not the lightest mouse that Razer offers. It also has an ambidextrous design.

Razer Viper 8K price, availability

Razer Viper 8K is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900) in the US and is available for purchase from the company website and Best Buy. There is a single black colour option and as of now, Razer has not shared any information on Indian availability for Razer Viper 8K.

Razer Viper 8K specifications, features

Razer Viper 8K has an ambidextrous design, making it suitable for both left- and right-handed users. It has an 8,000Hz polling rate which means it sends data to the computer eight times more than a regular 1,000Hz polling rate gaming mice. The HyperPolling technology allows for reduced delay of about 0.125ms. It features a high-speed USB microcontroller as well and weighs just 71 grams. The Razer Viper 8K uses the company's second-generation optical switches that are rated for 70 million clicks.

You get an up to 20,000 DPI optical sensor and a tactile scroll wheel on Razer Viper 8K. There is onboard memory as well that allows you to store a profile on the mouse itself that will help retain the settings even if you plug it into a different computer. There are eight programmable buttons on the mouse. Razer Viper 8K supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting that shines through the Razer logo on the body. For smooth movement, the gaming mouse has 100 percent PTFE Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) feet and advanced lift-off/ landing distance customisation. It allows for on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment and comes with a Speedflex cable that is eight metres in length.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.