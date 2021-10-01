Razer Kiyo X webcam and Ripsaw X capture card were launched on Friday, October 1 as entry-level offerings for video streaming. The webcam offers 1080p (full-HD) video recording at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. The Ripsaw X is a plug-and-play capture card that can handle video feeds of up to 4K at 30fps. The Razer Kiyo X USB webcam is equipped with autofocus functionality and offers options for customisation. Razer has provided support for Windows 10 on the Kiyo X, while Ripsaw X card offers HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity.

Razer Kiyo X, Razer Ripsaw X price, availability

Razer Ripsaw X was launched in the US with a price tag of $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300). Razer Kiyo X webcam is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900). Both the products are now available for purchase in the US via Razer's official website.

Razer said that it is providing up to one year of warranty and tech support for the new webcam. The company adds that customers purchasing the Kiyo X webcam directly from its online store will be eligible to get 14 days of risk-free returns. There's no word on the new device's India availability as of yet.

Razer Kiyo X webcam specifications, features

The Razer Kiyo X webcam can stream at 1080p resolution at 30fps, or 720p at 60fps. The webcam comes with Razer Virtual Ring Light software, which utilises the PC monitor as a source of illumination for optimised lighting during streaming and video calls. The webcam comes with autofocus and fully customisable settings. The webcam is compatible with computers running Windows 10 with 64-bit support, Open Broadcaster Software, and Xsplit. Razer says the Kiyo X works with the company's Synapse 3 and is compatible with popular streaming programs.

It offers an 82-degree field of view and a 1,920x1,080 pixels still image resolution. The mounting options include an L-shaped joint and Tripod, but Razer is not providing these accessories with the Kiyo X webcam.

The Razer Kiyo X webcam offers USB 2.0 connectivity bundled with a 1.5 meters braided cable that can be used to connect the webcam with a PC.

Razer Ripsaw X capture card specifications, features

The new compact, dedicated capture card Razer Ripsaw X can capture feeds at up to 4K resolution. It offers 3840p video recording resolutions at 60fps or 1920p at 120fps. It features HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity. With Razer Ripsaw X capture card, streamers can send camera footage straight to the hard drive or direct it to a streaming software for livestreaming. It works with Open Broadcaster Software and Streamlabs.

Users can turn their DSLR or hand-held camera into a webcam with the Razer Ripsaw X. Razer says it is compatible with models of brands including Nikon, Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and GoPro.