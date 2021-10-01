Technology News
Razer Kiyo X Webcam and Ripsaw X Capture Card Launched as Entry-Level Devices for Streamers

Razer Kiyo X webcam costs $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 October 2021 16:18 IST
Photo Credit: Razer

Razer Ripsaw X capture card has HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity

Highlights
  • Razer Kiyo X webcam is equipped with autofocus functionality
  • Razer Ripsaw X can capture feeds at up to 4K resolution
  • Ripsaw X works with Open Broadcaster software and Streamlabs

Razer Kiyo X webcam and Ripsaw X capture card were launched on Friday, October 1 as entry-level offerings for video streaming. The webcam offers 1080p (full-HD) video recording at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. The Ripsaw X is a plug-and-play capture card that can handle video feeds of up to 4K at 30fps. The Razer Kiyo X USB webcam is equipped with autofocus functionality and offers options for customisation. Razer has provided support for Windows 10 on the Kiyo X, while Ripsaw X card offers HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity.

Razer Kiyo X, Razer Ripsaw X price, availability

Razer Ripsaw X was launched in the US with a price tag of $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300). Razer Kiyo X webcam is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900). Both the products are now available for purchase in the US via Razer's official website.

Razer said that it is providing up to one year of warranty and tech support for the new webcam. The company adds that customers purchasing the Kiyo X webcam directly from its online store will be eligible to get 14 days of risk-free returns. There's no word on the new device's India availability as of yet.

Razer Kiyo X webcam specifications, features

The Razer Kiyo X webcam can stream at 1080p resolution at 30fps, or 720p at 60fps. The webcam comes with Razer Virtual Ring Light software, which utilises the PC monitor as a source of illumination for optimised lighting during streaming and video calls. The webcam comes with autofocus and fully customisable settings. The webcam is compatible with computers running Windows 10 with 64-bit support, Open Broadcaster Software, and Xsplit. Razer says the Kiyo X works with the company's Synapse 3 and is compatible with popular streaming programs.

It offers an 82-degree field of view and a 1,920x1,080 pixels still image resolution. The mounting options include an L-shaped joint and Tripod, but Razer is not providing these accessories with the Kiyo X webcam.

The Razer Kiyo X webcam offers USB 2.0 connectivity bundled with a 1.5 meters braided cable that can be used to connect the webcam with a PC.

Razer Ripsaw X capture card specifications, features

The new compact, dedicated capture card Razer Ripsaw X can capture feeds at up to 4K resolution. It offers 3840p video recording resolutions at 60fps or 1920p at 120fps. It features HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity. With Razer Ripsaw X capture card, streamers can send camera footage straight to the hard drive or direct it to a streaming software for livestreaming. It works with Open Broadcaster Software and Streamlabs.

Users can turn their DSLR or hand-held camera into a webcam with the Razer Ripsaw X. Razer says it is compatible with models of brands including Nikon, Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and GoPro.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Razer Kiyo X, Razer Ripsaw X Capture, Razer, Razer Kiyo X Webcam Price, Ripsaw X Capture Card price, Razer Kiyo X specifications, Razer Ripsaw X specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts
Comment
