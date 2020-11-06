Technology News
Razer Book 13 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K Display Launched

Razer Book 13 comes with an RGB key board which supports per-key lighting through the Razer Chroma software.

Updated: 6 November 2020 14:58 IST
Razer Book 13 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K Display Launched

Razer Book 13 has a 13-inch display with narrow bezels

Highlights
  • Razer Book 13 starts at $1,199
  • The thin and light laptop comes with Windows 10 Home
  • Razer Book 13 can be equipped with up to a 4K display

Razer Book 13 has been announced as the company's latest thin and light productivity laptop. It does not follow the gaming laptop aesthetic that Razer is known for, however, the build quality and keyboard have been carried down to the Razer Book 13. There are multiple models for the laptop and all of them are powered by Intel's 11th generation Core processors. They are available in a single colour option but you can get the Razer Book 13 with or without the touch screen.

Razer Book 13 price

The Razer Book 13 is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the Core i5 + 8GB + 256GB model, $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh) for the Core i7 + 16GB + 256GB model, and $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.48 lakh) for the Core i7 + 16GB + 512GB model. They are offered in a single Mercury colour option and are currently up for pre-orders in the US. As of now, it is unclear if and when the Razer Book 13 will make its way to the Indian market.

Razer Book 13 specifications

The Razer Book 13 runs Windows 10 Home and all three models come with 13-inch displays. The laptop can be equipped with up to a 4K touch display with 178-degree viewing angles and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage with the Razer Book 13.

The keyboard supports per-key RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma and also supports anti-ghosting. The Razer Book 13 comes with a 55Wh battery and a 65W power adapter. For connectivity, it comes with Intel Wireless AX 201, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The audio is handled by two speakers with THX Spatial Audio and there is also a four mic array. In terms of dimensions, the Razer Book 13 measures 198.5x295.6x15.15mm and weighs between 1.34kg to 1.40kg, depending on the configuration.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Razer Book 13 Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.34 kg
Comments

