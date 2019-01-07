Razer at CES 2019 has brought a 27-inch gaming monitor concept called the Raptor. The new gaming monitor comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and has as low as 1ms of response rate. It is backed by AMD Radeon FreeSync adaptive sync technology. Razer also expanded its gaming notebooks range by launching the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model that comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX series graphics. The latest Blade 15 model has the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors, paired with 16GB of RAM. There is also a 'vapour chamber' technology for thermal management.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model for gamers visiting the CES. The new gaming notebook sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an hexa-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The base model of the Blade 15 will continue to have the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with Max-Q design. However, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model will be available with a choice of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6), GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB GDDR6), and the GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6) options - with two top configurations based on Nvidia Max-Q design.

All Razer Blade 15 variants have 4.9mm thin bezels display and come with Windows Hello-capable IR face camera. Razer claims that the chassis of the new model is CNC-milled from a single aluminium block. Moreover, the Razer Blade 15 is currently touted as the world's smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model comes with a vapour chamber technology instead of the traditional heat-sinking pipes. The new technology is touted to help dissipate the heat generated not just from the CPU and GPU but also from other components within the machine.

Connectivity options on the new Razer Blade 15 model include Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, 3.5mm combo audio port, and three USB 3.1 ports. Further, there is a precision glass touchpad with gesture support.

Razer has provided an anti-ghosting keyboard powered by its Chroma technology. The keyboard offers 16.8 million colours per key, customisable through Razer Synapse 3 software. Besides, there is a built-in 80Whr battery and dual, front-firing speakers along with Dolby Atmos technology.

The Razer Blade 15 with Nvidia GeForce RTX-series graphics starts at $2,299 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000) and will be available starting January 29 in the US, Canada, France, UK, Germany, and China. The base model of the Razer Blade 15 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, on the other hand, is currently available with a starting price of $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000).

Apart from the Razer Blade 15, the company launched the Razer Raptor that comes with a 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440 pixels) edge-to-edge IPS panel. The display panel has thin bezels of 2.3mm and comes equipped with AMD Radeon FreeSync adaptive sync technology that is touted to deliver 1ms response time with Motion Blur reduction. However, the monitor is typically designed to deliver 7ms of response time along with a 144Hz of refresh rate. It also doesn't support the Nvidia G-Sync technology.

Razer claims that the brightness of the Raptor monitor concept can reach up to 420 nits. There is also HDR support. Further, the display panel on the Raptor is touted to have 95 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Gamers can also program colour profiles as per their requirements.

Razer Raptor

Specifically for hardcore gamers, the Razer Raptor has Chroma-powered LED strips that illuminate its base. The LED strips can be customised through the Razer Synapse 3 application to sync the experience with other Razer Chrome-supported hardware.

Design-wise, the Raptor has an adjustable build that can be tilted backward up to 90 degrees. There are also CNC-milled channels line at the back of the monitor base that hides the five bundled Razer green performance cables.

The Razer Raptor can be connected with your gaming desktop or smart TV using one of the available ports, including an HDMI port, DisplayPort, USB Type-C, and two USB Type-A 3.1 ports. The USB Type-C port featured on the monitor also includes power delivery to let you charge any of your lower wattage devices.

The concept that Razer is showcasing at the ongoing CES is an early-design-phase model, though the company has plans to bring its production units later this year. The monitor will be available with a price tag of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 48,800).