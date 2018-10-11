Gaming brand Razer on Thursday announced the launch of a new base model in its Razer Blade 15 gaming notebook series, originally launched in June 2018. Claimed to be the “world’s smallest 15.6-inch laptop”, the Razer Blade 15’s base model now offers dual SSD + HDD storage, and retains the 0.78-inch thin chassis. The company has also announced the launch of the new Razer Blade 15 Mercury White Limited Edition variant that carries forward specifications and features of the original model but comes with a new matte white finish with black USB ports. Both of the new models run 64-bit Windows 10.

Razer Blade 15 price, availability

The new base model of the Razer Blade 15 has been priced lower at a starting price of $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,18,800) for the 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD model and $1,799 (around Rs. 1,33,600) for the 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD variant. It will be available for purchase starting October 10 in US, Canada, China across Razer.com and select retailers. Wider availability to European and Asia-Pacific markets will commence from November 2018, via the same channels.

The Razer Blade 15 Mercury White Limited Edition has been priced at $2,199 (approximately Rs. 1,63,300) for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (Max-Q) model and $2,599 (about Rs. 1,93,000) for the one with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (Max-Q) graphics. Limited quantities of this notebook will be made available in Q4 2018 as an exclusive directly from Razer in US and Canada, and via selected retailers in China.

Razer Blade 15 base model specifications

The new Razer Blade 15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 60Hz display with 100 percent sRGB and a 4.9mm bezel. The notebook is powered by an hexa-core 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor with base speed of 2.2GHz and Max Turbo speed of 4.1GHz. The processor is coupled with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (Max-Q) graphics card with 6GB GDDR5 VRAM, 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM (32GB maximum support), and two storage options - one with a 128GB SSD (SATA-III) + 1TB HDD (5400RPM) and another with a 256GB SSD (NVMe PCIe 3.0x4) and 2TB HDD (5400RPM).

Connectivity options include Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI 2.0, a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo port, Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 3xUSB 3.1, and Mini DisplayPort 1.4. Other features include built-in front firing stereo speakers, 720p webcam, a Microsoft Precision Touchpad, a 65Wh battery, and Razer Synapse 3 support.

Razer Blade 15 Mercury White Limited Edition features

The new Mercury White Limited Edition retains all specifications from the original variant. The design language has been drastically changed; this edition comes in a matte white finish, compared to matte black, with black USB ports and a non-illuminated, tone-on-tone Razer logo.

“With the Razer Blade 15 we created the world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop and set a new precedent for the ideal mobile gaming experience,” said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We listened to feedback from our fans and we have expanded on that experience with a new colour option, Ethernet capability, more storage configurations, and a more affordable price.”