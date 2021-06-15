Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), and Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger were announced at E3 2021 during the company's keynote. The Razer Blade 14 is a slim gaming laptop that uses AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series CPU and Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The Razer Raptor 27 (2021) gets an FPS upgrade and now supports 165Hz refresh rate. The Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger comes with up to 130W maximum output in a compact form factor.

Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger: Price

Razer Blade 14 is offered in three configurations. The base model comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.31 lakhs). The middle of the pack Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 model is priced at $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1.60 lakhs) while the top-tier GeForce RTX 3080 variant costs $2,799 (roughly Rs. 2.04 lakhs).

All three models are offered in a single black colour and except for GeForce RTX 3060 configuration, the other two are available for purchase from Razer website as well as partner retailers. The GeForce RTX 3060 model is exclusive to the Razer website.

Razer Raptor 27 (2021) is priced at $ 799.99 (roughly Rs. 58,500) and the Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger is priced at $179.99 (roughly Rs. 13,200). Both are available for purchase from the Razer website but are currently out of stock. As of now, Razer has not shared any information on international availability for either of the three products.

Razer Blade 14 specifications, features

Razer Blade 14 runs Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU which is the only option in all three models. In terms of graphics, the Razer Blade 14 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB VRAM and up to 100W power. All three models come with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz which is soldered on. For storage, the gaming laptop has a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

For connectivity, the Razer Blade 14 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 out port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop packs a 61.6Whr battery and comes with a 230W power adapter. There is also an IR HD 720p webcam with Windows Hello built-in.

The audio on the Razer Blade 14 is handled by built-in stereo speakers that support THX Spatial Audio. It comes with per key RGB lighting for the keyboard powered by Razer Chroma and supports N-key rollover. The glass touchpad supports Windows gestures. Razer Blade 14 measures 220x319.7x16.8mm and weighs 1.78kg.

Razer Raptor 27 (2021) specifications, features

Razer Raptor 27 is a 27-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS monitor with up to 178-degree wide viewing angles and 164Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with Ultra Low Motion Blur. The previous generation Razer Raptor supported 144Hz refresh rate. Razer Raptor 27 (2021) comes with HDR400 certification, 420 nits peak brightness, 8-bit + FRC dimming processor with support for 95 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut thanks to its factory calibration. It has a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. Razer Raptor 27 supports Nvidia G-sync as well as AMD FreeSync Premium.

For connectivity, it comes with an HDMI 2.0b port, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB Type-C port, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It is also VESA compatible and supports 90-degree backwards tilt. The bezes on the 2021 Raptor are 2.3mm thin and it retains the cable management slots that are integrated into the stand.

Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger specifications, features

The Razer USB-C 130W GaN (Gallium Nitride) Charger comes with two USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports. It can deliver a maximum of 130W output with the two USB Type-C ports capable of 100W max output shared between the two. The two USB Type-A ports supports 18W output which is also shared. It has a compact black design with an LED indicator at the front. The Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger measures 62x32x76mm and comes with a retractable plug.