Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W microcontroller has been launched as a successor to Raspberry Pi Zero. Similar to the launch version of Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W also packs the Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC. The wireless Zero W board features a 1GHz CPU that the company claims to deliver speeds up to five times faster than the former. It features 512MB of LPDDR2 RAM as well. The board is compatible with smart home applications and other IoT projects as well. Raspberry Pi Zero was launched back in 2015.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W price, availability

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is priced at $15 (roughly Rs. 1,100). The wireless Zero W board is currently available for purchase from multiple sellers listed on the official Raspberry Pi website in Canada, European Union, Hong Kong, the UK, and the US.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W specifications

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W uses the same form factor as the original Raspberry Pi Zero. It is equipped with three more cores. The board has a quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 CPU, clocked at 1GHz. Raspberry Pi RP3A0 system-in-package (SiP) is the major attraction of the board. Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W features BCM2710A1, coupled with 512MB of LPDDR2 SDRAM.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W features a single Mini-HDMI port and two Micro-USB ports for power and USB 2.0. Additionally, it comes with connectivity options such as 2.4GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n wireless LAN, and Bluetooth v4.2

For videos, it has OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics. H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30), and H.264 encode (1080p30). Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W features composite video and reset pin solder points, along with a CSI-2 camera connector. The board measures 65x30mm.

Along with the Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi has also launched a new official USB power supply with a USB micro-B connector. The new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 PSU can also be used to power the Raspberry Pi 3B or 3B+. It carries a price tag of $8 (roughly Rs. 600) and is available in India with Type-D port.