Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered

Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered

Researchers from the Research Institute of Computer Science and Random Systems (IRISA) have developed the system to detect malware without using software.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 January 2022 15:43 IST
Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Harrison Broadbent

Raspberry Pi-equipped system is claimed to deliver malware detection with an accuracy of 99.82 percent

Highlights
  • Raspberry Pi has been used alongside other hardware for malware detection
  • The researchers used the system without specific software
  • Malware attacks have significantly grown in the last few months

Raspberry Pi — the single-board computer that is popular for powering DIY projects — can now help detect malware using electromagnetic waves, a group of researchers has discovered. The newly developed system is claimed to enable malware detection without requiring any additional software. The researchers noted that in the early experiments, the Raspberry Pi-equipped hardware was able to detect malware with an accuracy of nearly 100 percent. If it becomes commercially available, small- and medium-sized organisations could use the development to help protect their systems from cyberattacks at a low cost.

The team of researchers at the Research Institute of Computer Science and Random Systems (IRISA) in France, consisting of Annelie Heuser, Matthieu Mastio, Duy-Phuc Pham, and Damien Marion, has developed the malware detection system using Raspberry Pi.

As initially reported by Tom's Hardware, the group used an oscilloscope (Picoscope 6407) and H-Field probe along with a Raspberry Pi 2B to scan devices for specific electromagnetic waves that help indicate whether a potential malware exists on the hardware.

In a research paper that was published last month, the researchers noted that the team used Convolution Neural Networks (CNN) to evaluate the data for malware threats.

“Our method does not require any modification on the target device. Thus, it can be deployed independently from the resources available without any overhead. Moreover, our approach has the advantage that it can hardly be detected and evaded by the malware authors,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

Using their reference design, the researchers claimed that they were able to record 100,000 measurement traces from an Internet of Things (IoT) device infected by various in-the-wild malware samples and realistic benign activity. The team also stated that it was able to predict three generic malware types and one benign class with an accuracy of 99.82 percent.

Hackers often use obfuscation techniques to bypass software-level malware detection. But since the new model does not use software for detecting threats and instead rely completely on the hardware and electromagnetic waves, it could analyse and detect malware that might have not been noticed by specific software.

It is important to note that the system developed by the researchers is specifically made for research purposes and is not aimed at commercial deployment. However, it may give cues to manufacturers to build a standalone solution that could use electromagnetic waves for detecting malware and similar threats in the future.

Cyberattacks grew quite swiftly in the last year as people started using more Internet due to the COVID-19 restrictions. According to a recent report by Check Point, cyberattacks increased 50 percent on a weekly basis compared to 2020. Cyberattacks in India alone increased 24 percent from the last year to 1,830 weekly attacks per organisation in 2021, the cybersecurity firm said.

In such a scenario, more solutions to detect malware have become the need of the hour.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Raspberry Pi, malware, IRISA
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says

Related Stories

Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  3. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  4. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  7. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  9. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details Here
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G First Impressions: Can it Take Charge?
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report
  2. Halo Infinite to Soon Get Hotfix for Big Team Battle Multiplayer Mode's Matchmaking Issue
  3. Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered
  4. Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says
  5. Realme GT 2 Indian and Global Variants Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 With 36 Hours of Battery Life, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Launched in India
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi Only Model Launched in India, Starts at Rs. 93,999
  8. Xbox Series S/X Fastest Selling Microsoft Consoles; Company Calls for Cross-Platform Player Ban
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. UK Parliament Forms Crypto and Digital Assets Group to Regulate Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com