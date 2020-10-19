Technology News
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 With 32 Variants Launched Starting at $25

Along with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, an IO Board and an Antenna Kit have also been launched.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 October 2020 19:39 IST
The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 sports dual HDMI interfaces at resolutions up to 4K

Highlights
  • Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is available in 32 variants
  • Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 starting price is roughly Rs. 1,833
  • An IO Board and Antenna Kit have also been launched by Raspberry

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 has been launched. More than a year after the Raspberry Pi 4 was introduced, Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 has been released today and starts at $25 (roughly Rs. 1,833). Essentially a system-on-module version of a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B that's meant for deeply embedded computing applications, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 succeeds the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+. It will be offered in 32 variants ranging in RAM options and sizes. It features the same 64-bit 1.5GHz quad-core BCM2711 processor as the Raspberry P 4i. The company stated that the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is its best and most powerful module yet.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 price

As mentioned above, Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 will be available in 32 variants. This includes four RAM options, four Flash memory options, and optional wireless connectivity. The prices range from $25 (roughly Rs. 1,833) for the 1GB RAM, Lite, no wireless variant, to $90 (roughly Rs. 6,598) for the 8GB RAM, 32GB Flash, wireless variant.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 specifications

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 sports dual HDMI interfaces at resolutions up to 4K, and a single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface. It has dual MIPI DSI display, and dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces. It has 28 GPIO pins. It is available in 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM, and has optional 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB eMMC flash storage.

Coming to videos, it has VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x, 4Kp60 hardware decode of H.265 (HEVC) video. It has supports 1080p60 hardware decode, and 1080p30 hardware encode of H.264 (AVC) video.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 has optional 2.4GHz + 5GHz 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connecitivity. It also has Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 support.

Compute Module 4 IO Board

There is also a new IO Board being launched alongside Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, which will break out all the interfaces from the Compute Module to standard connectors. It will offer two full-size HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet jack, two USB 2.0 ports, a MicroSD card socket, PCI Express socket, 40-pin GPIO connector, 12V power input jack, camera and display connectors, and a real-time clock with battery backup. The IO board costs $35 (roughly Rs. 2,566.)

Compute Module 4 Antenna Kit

A new Compute Module 4 Antenna Kit has also been launched. It features a whip antenna, with a bulkhead screw fixture and U.FL connector to attach to the socket on the module.

Comments

Further reading: Raspberry Pi, Raspberry Pi Computing Module 4
