Technology News
loading

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards Announced for 1080p Gaming

AMD is targeting gamers who want better performance at reasonable resolutions.

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 30 July 2021 14:39 IST
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards Announced for 1080p Gaming
Highlights
  • Performance is said to be higher than that of the GeForce RTX 3060
  • Graphics card makers will announce their own pricing closer to launch
  • Esports players are another target market for the Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD has unveiled the new Radeon RX 6600 XT mid-range GPU, aimed at gamers who want to target high performance and high refresh rates at 1080p. The company is touting 15 percent better performance than rival Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 and up to 2.5X better performance for anyone who want to upgrade from a GeForce GTX 1060, which is still the most widely used discrete GPU as per the latest Steam hardware survey. Graphics cards manufactured by Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Sapphire, XFX, ASRock, Biostar, PowerColor, and others will be available worldwide starting from August 11. Pre-built gaming desktops featuring this GPU will also go on sale in various markets in August.

Details of pricing in India will be announced by individual manufacturers. The new Radeon RX 6600 XT has a suggested MSRP of $379 (approximately Rs. 28,275 in India before taxes). Given the global shortage of GPUs and resulting price spikes, it is uncertain whether cards will actually be available at this price level. AMD has stated that the Radeon RX 6600 XT is not ideally suited to cryptocurrency mining, but no specific hardware tweaks to discourage this have been implemented.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU joins the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6800 and RX 6700 XT in AMD's current-gen lineup, all powered by the same RDNA 2 graphics architecture. According to AMD, two-thirds of gaming displays shipped in 2020 had resolutions of 1920x1080, but there is strong demand for upgrades to high-refresh-rate monitors. 

In terms of specifications, this GPU features 2,048 "stream processors" grouped into 32 compute units, with 32 ray accelerators. Stock frequencies range from 2359MHz to 2589MHz (boost). Typical power draw will be 160W, and AMD recommends a 500W minimum power supply. Graphics card manufacturers will be free to customise their cooling solutions and ship overclocked cards. However, all Radeon RX 6600 XT models will feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus, for up to 256GBps memory bandwidth.  

The claim of 15 percent better performance than the GeForce RTX 3060 comes from games such as Battlefield V, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, Hitman 3, and Resident Evil: Village. AMD says it ran these games at 1080p using the highest possible settings and most favourable API. Resizable BAR (whih AMD has implemented as Smart Access Memory) was enabled on both test systems. Esports gamers should also expect high frame rates – 553fps in Valorant, 441fps in Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege, and 425fps in CS:GO. AMD also claims between 1.4X and 1.7X performance increases in games including Doom Eternal, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Borderlands 3 and Forza Horizon 4, compared to the previous-generation Radeon RX 5600 XT.  

As with the rest of the Radeon RX 6000 series, the Radeon RX 6600 XT supports ray tracing. Software features include AMD's Smart Access Memory as well as FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling, Radeon Boost, and Radeon Anti-Lag.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Radeon, Radeon RX 6600 XT, Radeon RX 6600 XT price, Radeon RX 6600 XT launch, Radeon RX 6600 XT performance, AMD
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 Update in India with Camera, System Improvements

Related Stories

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards Announced for 1080p Gaming
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyberattacks on Indian Firms Grew Greatly in Last 6 Months: Check Point
  2. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  3. Sony Announces 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  5. Google Play Protect Failed to Provide Security Against Infected Apps: AV-Test
  6. ISS Thrown Out of Control by Misfire of Russian Module: NASA
  7. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  8. Micromax In 2b With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox, Krispy Kreme Partner for Limited Edition Doughnuts to Celebrate 20 Years of the Gaming Console
  2. Infinix X1 40-Inch Full-HD Android Smart TV With Dolby Audio, HDR10, Chromecast Built-in Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case Renders Surface, 3C Listing Suggests 25W Charging Support
  4. Reliance Jio Adds 3.55 Million Mobile Subscribers in May, Airtel Loses 4.6 Million: TRAI
  5. How Can You Invest in Cryptocurrency and How Does Trading Work?
  6. AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards Announced for 1080p Gaming
  7. Google Says Microsoft Is Unwilling to Turn Over Documents in Antitrust Fight, Failed to Comply With Subpoena
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 Update in India with Camera, System Improvements
  9. Facebook, WhatsApp’s Pleas Challenging New IT Rules to Be Heard by Delhi High Court on August 27
  10. Huawei P50 Pro Camera Bests Mi 11 Ultra for Top Spot With ‘Outstanding’ Performance in DxOMark Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com