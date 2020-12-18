Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Poco Laptop Models May Be Coming to India as Rebranded Mi Laptops, Alleged Battery Listings Suggest

Poco Laptop Models May Be Coming to India as Rebranded Mi Laptops, Alleged Battery Listings Suggest

Poco laptop models are expected to come with batteries that carry model numbers R15B02W and R14B02W.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 December 2020 14:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco Laptop Models May Be Coming to India as Rebranded Mi Laptops, Alleged Battery Listings Suggest

Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are available in India

Highlights
  • Poco laptop models may launch in India
  • They might be rebranded Mi laptops
  • Poco has not shared any information on any laptop models

Poco may launch laptops in India as two laptop battery models have reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The model numbers R15B02W and R14B02W are listed with both Mi and Poco branding which suggests that these could be rebranded Mi laptops that launch under Poco branding. It seems like Poco, that recently became an independent brand globally, is looking to diversify its portfolio beyond smartphones. As of yet, the brand has not shared any information on any upcoming laptops.

The Poco branded laptops are expected to come with battery models R15B02W and R14B02W, as tweeted by known tipster Mukul Sharma. These model numbers were spotted on BIS certification website, which means that they will eventually launch in the country. However, both models were listed under Mi and Poco branding which further suggests that these could be rebranded Mi laptops that will launch under the Poco brand. That isn't surprising at all, considering the number of Poco phones that are rebranded Redmi phones.

As per an AliExpress listing, the battery with model number R15B02W appears to belong to Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 that is available in China. Judging by the R14B02W model number, it could be for a 14-inch version of the laptop. These laptops models could come to India under Poco branding.

Besides the model numbers for the batteries, there is no information on these rumoured laptops. Xiaomi offers the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India, and recently added a Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition to the Mi laptop portfolio.

Earlier this month, a phone believed to be Poco M3 was spotted on Google Play Supported Devices page with model number M2010J19CI, suggesting that it will be launched in India in the future. Poco M3 made its debut in Europe last month and is a budget-friendly offering.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Xiaomi, Poco Laptop, Mi Notebook 14
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Shown Off in Leaked 360-Degree Animation

Related Stories

Poco Laptop Models May Be Coming to India as Rebranded Mi Laptops, Alleged Battery Listings Suggest
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22
  3. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile India Has Not Received MeitY's Nod: RTI Responses Reveal
  5. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Review
  6. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Bug Backlash
  8. OnePlus 9 Series Could Come With Leica Cameras
  9. Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Purported Official Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 5G Receiving One UI 2.5 Update in Select Countries: Report
  2. Google Discover to Show Beauty, Apparel Recommendations; Reportedly Gets ‘What to Watch’ Tab For Movies
  3. Poco Laptop Models May Be Coming to India as Rebranded Mi Laptops, Alleged Battery Listings Suggest
  4. PUBG Mobile India Launch Approved? MeitY Says No in Response to RTIs
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Shown Off in Leaked 360-Degree Animation
  6. Twitter Verification Policy Revamped, Will Be Implemented on January 20 Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5G Variant on Cards as Well
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Official Images Purportedly Surface Online
  9. Epic Games Kicks Off Holiday Sale With Cities: Skylines Free for 24 Hours
  10. OnePlus 9 Series Tipped to Come With Leica Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com