Poco Laptop India Launch Suggested by BIS Certification Carrying Redmi G Series Battery Listing

Poco may just be testing a Redmi G model for a rebranding.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 November 2021 13:11 IST
Poco Laptop India Launch Suggested by BIS Certification Carrying Redmi G Series Battery Listing

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco has a record of selling rebranded Redmi phones in India and around the world

Highlights
  • Poco laptop launch has not yet been confirmed by the company
  • Redmi G battery carries model number G16B01W
  • Poco was last year also spotted to have a similar development in place

Poco laptop launch has so far been a mystery. But in a fresh development, a Redmi G series laptop battery has been spotted receiving a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with Poco's branding. This suggests that the Chinese brand might be considering the official launch of its laptop in India. It could just be a Redmi G-series model but with the Poco label. The brand which got separated from Xiaomi last year was also due to launch its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and smartwatch.

91Mobiles reports in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma that a Redmi G series laptop battery with build number G16B01W has been listed on the BIS website. As mentioned earlier, it is marked with the Poco branding. This indicates that Poco might be considering launching a rebranded Redmi G laptop in India.

The G16B01W battery is available for purchase on e-commerce sites including Alibaba's AliExpress. It is meant for the 16.1-inch Redmi G gaming laptop and has a 3,620mAh capacity.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Poco India for a comment on the listing of the laptop battery. This report will be updated when we hear back.

This is notably not the first time when a battery listing has surfaced on the BIS site to suggest the launch of Poco laptops in India. Last year, two laptop battery models R15B02W and R14B02W appeared on the certification portal with the Poco branding. The said battery models were originally associated with the Mi NoteBook models.

Poco may just be evaluating different Xiaomi laptops to find a suitable option for the Indian market.

For some time, Poco has maintained a record of launching rebranded Redmi phones in India and global markets. That same trend is likely to be followed with its laptops in the future.

That said, official details about the Poco laptop launch are not yet confirmed. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported information with a pinch of salt.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco Laptop, Poco, Redmi G, Redmi, BIS, Bureau of Indian Standards
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360
Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

