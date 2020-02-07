Technology News
loading

Google Files Trademark Application for an Operating System Called Pigweed: Report

Google has filed the trademark application with the US trademark office under "computer operating software" category.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Files Trademark Application for an Operating System Called Pigweed: Report

Pigweed will be Google's new operating system

Highlights
  • Google has filed a trademark application for Pigweed name
  • We do not know if it is related to their Fuchsia OS
  • Pigweed reportedly has its own bug tracker and code review

Google is not a stranger to operating systems and it now seems to be adding another one to its arsenal. It follows the company's previous operating systems including Android, Chrome OS, and Fuchsia. The company has filed a new US trademark application with USPTO under “computer operating software” for the name “Pigweed”. The folks at 9to5Google has also found some details about the new OS.

First addressing the elephant in the room, what is Pigweed?

It is a plant in the amaranth family that grows on the surface with stems coming out to the tips. These plants are not only edible but quite nutritious. Some fully grown pigweeds dry out and after they are fully grown and become tumbleweeds.

9to5Google dug into the code for Google's latest Fuchsia OS and found that back in November, there was a proposed code change that had a direct reference to the term “pigweed”. Google was quick on its feet and switched it back to “fuchsia”. This is not a concrete piece of evidence that shows Fuchsia and Pigweed are related.

Another reference that the website found was in Google's Chromium code repository. The reference was present in the code related to the issue tracker called “Monorail”. This tells us that Pigweed has its own dedicated Gerrit code review and Monorail bug tracker. The pigweed trademark application was first spotted by redditor lgats.

We cannot say for sure when this new OS will be made public as Google has been quite inconsistent in trademarking a name and releasing the product. In 2007, when Google unveiled Android, the name “Android” was trademarked just five days before the event. On the other hand, “Fuchsia” was trademarked around two years ago but is still not official.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pigweed, Pigweed
Vodafone Idea Faces Outage in Bengaluru, Company Responds
India Inspires Us to Improve Google Maps, Top Executive Says

Related Stories

Google Files Trademark Application for an Operating System Called Pigweed: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  3. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  4. Poco X2 Review
  5. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  6. How to Turn Off Autoplay Previews on Netflix
  7. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  8. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands-On Video Leaked, Price Tipped
  10. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Curved Hole-Punch Display
  2. Vodafone Idea Faces Outage in Bengaluru, Company Responds
  3. Realme Cautions Against Fake Website in Its Name: All You Need to Know
  4. Twitter Adds Option to Disable Multi-Column View for iPad
  5. Nokia Smartwatch With Wear OS Rumoured to Be Arriving With eSIM Support
  6. Vivo Led India's Mid-Premium Smartphone Segment in 2019 With 28 Percent Market Share: IDC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Variant Tipped to Launch in Base 8GB RAM Option in Select Markets, Storage Option Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Video Leak Shows Off Design Details; Price, New Colour Tipped
  9. India Inspires Us to Improve Google Maps, Top Executive Says
  10. Apple Fined in France Over iPhone-Slowing Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.