After a long wait, Philips has finally introduced the first ‘Designed for Xbox' gaming monitor, the Momentum 559M1RYV, which comes packed with a Vertical Alignment (VA) 55-inch 4K HDR display for improved viewing angles and good colour reproduction. The Dutch multinational says its latest high-end product has sound by British sound experts Bowers & Wilkins and includes new “Ambiglow” lighting for a deeper immersion for console gaming enthusiasts. The first model in the product series will be 55 inches (139.7 cm) in size. In February, Philips had announced the new product and said that it would replace the Momentum 558M1RY.

Four months later, it has launched with the new Momentum 559M1RYV model. Unlike televisions, Philips Momentum gaming displays are made for use on consoles, prioritising low latency and low response time for a more realistic gaming experience. The Momentum 559M1RYV was developed with Microsoft and validated to deliver optimal Xbox Series X/ S performance.

“PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections,” says Philips.

Though Philips has not yet listed a price on its website, Microsoft says the Momentum 559M1RYV will be available for $1,599.99 (roughly Rs 1.18 lakh) starting this summer.

The new Philips monitor offers an ultra-clear 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with a minimum refresh rate of 144Hz. The HDMI 2.1 support provides a smooth connection for ultra-clear gaming performance. These monitors also provide variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve a seamlessly smooth motion.

With the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000, gamers can easily spot enemies hiding in the dark while movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. The product comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for different scenarios: gaming, watching movies, viewing photographs, etc.

Philips is also highlighting its 'Ambiglow' technology the monitor features, saying that its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the colour and brightness to match it. Philips says the LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology reduces eye strain and fatigue caused by prolonged viewing. The Momentum monitors support 1.07 billion colours.

For complex multi-tasking, Philips MultiView display enables active 'dual connect and view' to allow you to work with multiple devices like a PC and a notebook simultaneously.