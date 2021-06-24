Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Is a New 'Designed for Xbox' 4K Gaming Monitor for an Immersive Experience

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Is a New 'Designed for Xbox' 4K Gaming Monitor for an Immersive Experience

The new 'Designed for Xbox' gaming monitor from Philips offers a refresh rate of 144Hz.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 June 2021 12:53 IST
Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Is a New 'Designed for Xbox' 4K Gaming Monitor for an Immersive Experience

Photo Credit: Philips

Philips Momentum supports LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain

Highlights
  • Philips Momentum 559M1RYV has a 55-inch 4K display
  • The 'designed for Xbox' gaming monitor supports variable refresh rate
  • It features Philips' Ambiglow technology for an immersive experience

After a long wait, Philips has finally introduced the first ‘Designed for Xbox' gaming monitor, the Momentum 559M1RYV, which comes packed with a Vertical Alignment (VA) 55-inch 4K HDR display for improved viewing angles and good colour reproduction. The Dutch multinational says its latest high-end product has sound by British sound experts Bowers & Wilkins and includes new “Ambiglow” lighting for a deeper immersion for console gaming enthusiasts. The first model in the product series will be 55 inches (139.7 cm) in size. In February, Philips had announced the new product and said that it would replace the Momentum 558M1RY.

Four months later, it has launched with the new Momentum 559M1RYV model. Unlike televisions, Philips Momentum gaming displays are made for use on consoles, prioritising low latency and low response time for a more realistic gaming experience. The Momentum 559M1RYV was developed with Microsoft and validated to deliver optimal Xbox Series X/ S performance.

“PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections,” says Philips.

Though Philips has not yet listed a price on its website, Microsoft says the Momentum 559M1RYV will be available for $1,599.99 (roughly Rs 1.18 lakh) starting this summer.

The new Philips monitor offers an ultra-clear 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with a minimum refresh rate of 144Hz. The HDMI 2.1 support provides a smooth connection for ultra-clear gaming performance. These monitors also provide variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve a seamlessly smooth motion.

With the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000, gamers can easily spot enemies hiding in the dark while movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. The product comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for different scenarios: gaming, watching movies, viewing photographs, etc.

Philips is also highlighting its 'Ambiglow' technology the monitor features, saying that its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the colour and brightness to match it. Philips says the LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology reduces eye strain and fatigue caused by prolonged viewing. The Momentum monitors support 1.07 billion colours.

For complex multi-tasking, Philips MultiView display enables active 'dual connect and view' to allow you to work with multiple devices like a PC and a notebook simultaneously.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Philips Momentum, 4K gaming monitors, Xbox, Philips Momentum 559M1RYV, Philips
Battlefield 2042 Will Use AI Bots to Fill Up Empty Slots in 128-Player Matches: Report
Redmi K50 Series Launch Teased, Tipped to Deliver Performance Upgrades Over Redmi K40 Lineup
Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Is a New 'Designed for Xbox' 4K Gaming Monitor for an Immersive Experience
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  5. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  6. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, Company Teases
  10. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy
  2. Jio, Google Join Hands in Cloud Partnership in Boost to 5G Plans
  3. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  4. JioPhone Next With Optimised Android Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of Q3 India Launch
  6. India’s New E-Commerce Rules Considered ‘Cause for Concern’ by US Lobby Group, Email Shows
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro Getting Early Access to Realme UI 2.0
  8. Reliance AGM 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, Jio Chatbot Announced, Jio 5G Phone Expected
  9. Man Flying on Hoverboard Over New York’s Times Square Reminds People of Famous Spider-Man Villain
  10. Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Earphones, Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com