Technology News
loading

PC Sales Climb as COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Consumers at Home: IDC, Gartner

Gartner and IDC reports released Thursday show shipments of desktop computers, laptops and workstations grew in the second quarter.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 July 2020 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PC Sales Climb as COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Consumers at Home: IDC, Gartner

artner and IDC reports show a comeback of PCs due to the coronavirus outbreak

Highlights
  • Gartner determines that PC shipments worldwide climbed at 2.8 percent
  • IDC shows PC shipments worldwide jumped 11.2 percent to 72 million units
  • HP and Lenovo ranked as the two two PC makers globally

PCs, somewhat left behind in the mobile internet age, are making a comeback as people stuck at home due to the coronavirus rely on them for work, education and entertainment, industry watchers say.

Gartner and International Data Corporation (IDC) reports released Thursday show shipments of desktop computers, laptops and workstations grew in the second quarter as pandemic-related disruptions to the supply chain were overcome.

"The strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the centre of consumers' tech portfolio," said IDC Mobile Device Trackers research manager Jitesh Ubrani.

"What remains to be seen is if this demand and high level of usage continues during a recession and into the post-COVID world since budgets are shrinking while schools and workplaces reopen."

IDC determined that PC shipments worldwide jumped 11.2 percent to 72.3 million units on the same quarter a year earlier. Gartner had the climb at 2.8 percent, to 64.8 million units.

Both market trackers ranked HP and Lenovo as the top two PC makers, with Dell in third place. Apple, which doesn't use Microsoft's Windows operating system but is nevertheless grouped among PC makers, came in fourth.

Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa described the second-quarter figures as a short-term recovery, with some of the growth due to distributors and shops restocking supplies as they become available.

Early indicators suggest strong PC shipments for education, business, and consumer uses such as streaming entertainment, according to IDC's devices and displays research vice president Linn Huang.

"With inventory still back-ordered, this goodwill will continue into July," Huang said.

"However, as we head deeper into a global recession, the goodwill sentiment will increasingly sour."

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PC shipments, IDC, Gartner, Lenovo, HP, Apple, Windows, COVID 19, coronavirus
Twitter Suspends a Slew of White Nationalist Accounts

Related Stories

PC Sales Climb as COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Consumers at Home: IDC, Gartner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
  5. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched in India
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  9. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. PC Sales Climb as COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Consumers at Home: IDC, Gartner
  2. Twitter Suspends a Slew of White Nationalist Accounts
  3. Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report
  4. Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks
  5. OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invites Go on Sale in India at Rs. 99 Ahead of Its July 21 Launch
  6. LinkedIn Sued Over Allegation It Secretly Reads Apple Users' Clipboard Content
  7. Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income
  9. Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Plan $1 Billion Investment in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com