Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 Semi-Rugged Notebook With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 carries a starting price of Rs. 1,49,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 April 2021 17:36 IST
Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 Semi-Rugged Notebook With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 features a 14-inch display that has optional touch support

Highlights
  • Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 comes with up to a 32GB RAM option
  • The semi-rugged notebook offers a magnesium chassis
  • Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 includes additional swappable battery support

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 was launched in India on Tuesday with an expandable battery life of up to 40 hours. The semi-rugged notebook is targeted at professionals across automotive industry, federal/ public safety, utilities, defence, and pharmaceuticals. The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 comes with 8th Generation Intel Core processors, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. It also offers support for Thunderbolt 4 and USB Power Delivery. The laptop comes with optional touchscreen support and includes swappable battery support for long hours of productivity. Additionally, it features a honeycomb-style magnesium chassis with a carry handle.

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 price in India

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,000 (excluding taxes). The notebook will be available for purchase through various Panasonic authorised sellers. The rugged laptop was first unveiled globally back in September 2019.

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 specifications

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 runs on Windows 10 Pro and features a 14-inch full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and optional 10-point touch support. Under the hood, there is up to an Intel Core i7-8665U vPro processor, coupled with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB of RAM, as well as 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD options. The Toughbook FZ-55 comes with a 2-megapixel webcam that is paired with an Infrared (IR) sensor and a privacy shutter.

Connectivity options on the Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 include three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports as well as rugged USB 2.0, HDMI, Serial, VGA, and LAN ports. The laptop also includes a microSDXC card slot and a DVD/ Blu-ray drive. Further, the Toughbook FZ-55 has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 support.

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 includes four microphones and stereo speakers — paired with WAVE and MIDI playback and Intel High Definition Audio subsystem. It comes in an IP53-certified build that is claimed to resist water drops from up to three feet.

Panasonic has provided a proprietary new generation advanced security as well as a Toughbook Battery Smart technology. The notebook is claimed to deliver up to over 40 hours of usage — supported by the swappable additional battery.

The Toughbook FZ-55 measures 345x272x32.8mm and weighs at least 2.08kg. The machine also includes a proprietary Toughbook Universal Bay for easy upgrades. The laptop comes with three years of warranty.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
