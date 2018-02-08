Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Panasonic Toughbook 20 Now Comes With Bigger Battery, Faster Processors: Price, Specifications

 
, 08 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic Toughbook 20 Now Comes With Bigger Battery, Faster Processors: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Toughbook 20 comes with Intel Core i5-7Y57 vPro processor
  • Laptop comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage
  • 'Bridge battery' can be used to swap batteries without turning off laptop

Panasonic has unveiled the updated version of its Toughbook 20 rugged 2-in-1 lightweight laptop. The company had first introduced the Toughbook CF-20 laptop 3 years ago and launched it in India in 2016. Fast forward to 2018, the updated Toughbook 20 retains the same 10.1-inch display in a convertible tablet form factor. However, Panasonic has upgraded a few things, as the new version comes with a faster processor and promises better battery life.

First up, is the Intel Core i5-7Y57 vPro processor featuring a Turbo Boost of up to 3.3GHz, that Panasonic has introduced in the 2018 update. The laptop comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, expandable up to 512GB. It has an Intel 615 HD graphics card too. Users will also another option of a model with Intel Core M5-6Y57 vPro processor with Turbo Boost up to 2.8GHz and an Intel 515 HD graphics card. This variant ships with a 128GB SSD.

Further, Panasonic has packed a 'bridge battery' in the Toughbook 20 to let users swap batteries without having to turn off the laptop. Additionally, there is an optional second battery that can be inserted into the keyboard to double battery life (up to 17 hours).

The new Toughbook 20 comes with Windows 10 Pro by default. However, it will offer Windows 7 Professional as an option on models with Intel's Core m5-6Y57 processor. Additionally, the new Toughbook 20 model will come with an integrated digitiser alongside a touchscreen, an infrared webcam, and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Other specifications include an optional 4G LTE connectivity with eSIM technology, which is understandable since the company is pitching the product for environments like field services, utilities, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, healthcare, insurance, public safety, and defence. It is also is also millitary-grade MIL-STD-810G certified and is IP65 certified against dust and water.

The Panasonic Toughbook 20 is currently available for purchase from authorised Panasonic resellers at an estimated price starting around $3,099 (roughly Rs. 1,99,100).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 2-in-1 laptops, Laptops, Panasonic, Panasonic laptops, Panasonic Toughbook 20, Toughbook 20, Toughbook laptops
iPhone SE, 9.7-Inch iPad Now Available for Rs. 15,000 With HDFC EMI Cashback Offer
Electric Cars Have Benefits, but Likely Won't Save You Money
Hot Deals
Panasonic Toughbook 20 Now Comes With Bigger Battery, Faster Processors: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
TRENDING
  1. UPI-Based WhatsApp Payments Feature Spotted on WhatsApp Beta
  2. Flipkart Samsung Carnival Offers Discounts and Deals on Phones, TVs, More
  3. Redmi Note 5 India Launch Expected on February 14
  4. Free Amazon Packages Keep Coming to This Couple - They Want It to Stop
  5. Deadpool 2 Trailer Introduces Cable, Mocks Justice League
  6. iPhone SE, 9.7-Inch iPad Now Available for Rs. 15,000 With New Offer
  7. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S With Snapdragon 845 to Launch at MWC 2018?
  8. Netflix's First Indian Original Movie Is Nothing But Your Typical Rom-Com
  9. Vodafone Offering 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 399 to Select Users
  10. HP Announces New Business Notebooks, 4K Monitors, and Thunderbolt Dock
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.