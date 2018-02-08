Panasonic has unveiled the updated version of its Toughbook 20 rugged 2-in-1 lightweight laptop. The company had first introduced the Toughbook CF-20 laptop 3 years ago and launched it in India in 2016. Fast forward to 2018, the updated Toughbook 20 retains the same 10.1-inch display in a convertible tablet form factor. However, Panasonic has upgraded a few things, as the new version comes with a faster processor and promises better battery life.

First up, is the Intel Core i5-7Y57 vPro processor featuring a Turbo Boost of up to 3.3GHz, that Panasonic has introduced in the 2018 update. The laptop comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, expandable up to 512GB. It has an Intel 615 HD graphics card too. Users will also another option of a model with Intel Core M5-6Y57 vPro processor with Turbo Boost up to 2.8GHz and an Intel 515 HD graphics card. This variant ships with a 128GB SSD.

Further, Panasonic has packed a 'bridge battery' in the Toughbook 20 to let users swap batteries without having to turn off the laptop. Additionally, there is an optional second battery that can be inserted into the keyboard to double battery life (up to 17 hours).

The new Toughbook 20 comes with Windows 10 Pro by default. However, it will offer Windows 7 Professional as an option on models with Intel's Core m5-6Y57 processor. Additionally, the new Toughbook 20 model will come with an integrated digitiser alongside a touchscreen, an infrared webcam, and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Other specifications include an optional 4G LTE connectivity with eSIM technology, which is understandable since the company is pitching the product for environments like field services, utilities, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, healthcare, insurance, public safety, and defence. It is also is also millitary-grade MIL-STD-810G certified and is IP65 certified against dust and water.

The Panasonic Toughbook 20 is currently available for purchase from authorised Panasonic resellers at an estimated price starting around $3,099 (roughly Rs. 1,99,100).