Oppo F11 Pro is about to get a special edition, in time for the release of Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame movie next week. The company has tied up with the Hollywood studio in the past for promoting its products, the most recent one being Captain Marvel. For Avengers: Endgame, which is one of the most anticipated movies in the series, the F11 Pro will be available in a new custom paint-job and most likely, ship with exclusive content such as wallpapers and themes. There's no word on the pricing yet, or whether this special edition will be made available in India.

The news about this arrival comes via Malaysia-based tech website Soyacincau, which posted an official teaser poster for the special edition phone. The teaser also notes April 24 will be launch date, just ahead of the Avengers: Endgame release date on April 26.

Oppo Malaysia's YouTube channel also has a local TV commercial (seen below) of this variant, which features bits from the Avengers Endgame trailers and the main highlights of the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The teaser image and video gives us a good look at what the phone will look like. The back features a blue trim with a large ‘A' letter taking up most of the space. There's no mention of what sort of special content will be present but the poster also shows the front of the phone, which has another Avengers logo from the Endgame teaser trailer, which could be one of the default wallpapers. The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition smartphone is also listed on the company's Malaysia site.



A quick look at the video confirms some of the specifications and gives us a better look at the phone. Besides the Avengers logo and new colours, the body will also have a honeycomb pattern throughput. It will have the same 48-megapixel rear camera and a secondary camera. We can clearly see the fingerprint sensor here too. It will also have a 6.5-inch full-HD display, 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging, a Micro-USB port and a pop-up selfie camera.

The one difference compared to the version of the F11 Pro launched in India is that this Avengers Limited Edition one will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, versus 64GB of storage on the Indian version. The rest of the features should be the same. There's no word yet on if Oppo will launch it in India but as we get closer to the release of the movie, we could get more details.

