Technology News
loading

Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says

Nvidia is in the process of acquiring UK-based chip technology firm Arm.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 June 2021 10:28 IST
Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says

Nvidia said in October it planned to spend about $55.6 million (roughly Rs. 410 crores) on the project

Highlights
  • Nvidia said it was building the UK's most powerful supercomputer
  • Arm is headquartered in Cambridge
  • Huang was asked about Nvidia's investment plans in the United Kingdom

Nvidia's chief executive on Thursday said the company will spend at least $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) on a supercomputer in the United Kingdom.

Speaking at The Six Five Summit, CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia will spend "$100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores), just as a starting point" on the Cambridge-1 supercomputer.

Nvidia had said in October it planned to spend about $55.6 million (roughly Rs. 410 crores) on the project.

Nvidia is in the process of acquiring UK-based chip technology firm Arm for $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,96,840 crores) from Japan's SoftBank. The deal faces pushback from Nvidia's rivals and is under regulatory scrutiny in the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

To show its commitment to Arm's UK operations, Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said in October it was building the UK's most powerful supercomputer in Cambridge, where Arm is headquartered, to focus on solving healthcare and artificial intelligence problems.

At The Six Five summit, Huang was asked about Nvidia's investment plans in the United Kingdom during a joint interview with Arm Chief Executive Simon Seagars.

"Cambridge-1, that supercomputing centre is, call it a $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores), just as a starting point," Huang said. "I mean, it's a big investment. It is the most powerful supercomputer in the UK, and researchers are super excited about it."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Arm
Twitter India Head Gets Legal Notice From UP Police Over Assault Video
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Network Improvements

Related Stories

Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  8. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
  9. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  10. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter
  2. Paytm, Eka Care Enable Booking CoWIN Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccination
  3. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US FCC Votes to Advance Proposed Restrictions on Gear
  4. Realme Buds Q2 to Launch in India on June 24 Alongside Narzo 30 5G, New Smart TV
  5. Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels
  6. Bitcoin Implementation in El Salvador: World Bank Rejects Country’s Request for Help
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 Brings More Fixes to Quests, Open World; Improves Performance and Stability
  8. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Is Getting Its Own Podcast Platform This Month: Report
  10. Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com