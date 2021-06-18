Nvidia's chief executive on Thursday said the company will spend at least $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) on a supercomputer in the United Kingdom.

Speaking at The Six Five Summit, CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia will spend "$100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores), just as a starting point" on the Cambridge-1 supercomputer.

Nvidia had said in October it planned to spend about $55.6 million (roughly Rs. 410 crores) on the project.

Nvidia is in the process of acquiring UK-based chip technology firm Arm for $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,96,840 crores) from Japan's SoftBank. The deal faces pushback from Nvidia's rivals and is under regulatory scrutiny in the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

To show its commitment to Arm's UK operations, Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said in October it was building the UK's most powerful supercomputer in Cambridge, where Arm is headquartered, to focus on solving healthcare and artificial intelligence problems.

At The Six Five summit, Huang was asked about Nvidia's investment plans in the United Kingdom during a joint interview with Arm Chief Executive Simon Seagars.

"Cambridge-1, that supercomputing centre is, call it a $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores), just as a starting point," Huang said. "I mean, it's a big investment. It is the most powerful supercomputer in the UK, and researchers are super excited about it."

