Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • First Laptops with Intel Comet Lake H Processors, Nvidia GeForce Super Mobile GPUs Reportedly Launching on April 2

First Laptops with Intel Comet Lake-H Processors, Nvidia GeForce Super Mobile GPUs Reportedly Launching on April 2

Intel’s rumoured 10th-Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs will come in five variants, all of which will have a maximum power draw of 45W.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 March 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
First Laptops with Intel Comet Lake-H Processors, Nvidia GeForce Super Mobile GPUs Reportedly Launching on April 2

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Mechrevo

Mechrevo’s online conference poster teases new product launch

Highlights
  • Mechrevo Z3 laptops may come with Nvidia RTX Super mobile GPUs
  • They might also pack Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs
  • The online conference will be held on April 2 at 7pm CST Asia

Nvidia will reportedly launch its Super Turing series graphics cards for notebooks with the Mechrevo Z3 series of gaming laptops on April 2. According to notebook maker Mechrevo's Weibo page, there will be an online conference on April 2 where it is expected to unveil the new laptops featuring the new graphics cards by Nvidia. The conference will be held at 7pm CST Asia as stated in the Weibo post. Interestingly, Intel will also be launching its rumoured 10th-gen Comet Lake-H CPUs on the same date, according to previous reports.

Mechrevo shared an image on Weibo with the Nvidia logo and a huge ‘10' indicating the countdown to the launch of a new product, expected to be its Z3 series of gaming laptops according to ITHome. The poster also shows the April 2 date and the 7pm CST Asia time for the online conference. The collaboration with Nvidia suggests these new gaming laptops will be have the Super Turing series mobile GPUs. According to a report by PCGamer, there will be a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and the GeForce RTX 2070 Super but the GeForce RTX 2060 Super mobile might come later.

Coming to the Intel side of things, WCCFTech previously reported that Intel will also launch its Comet Lake-H processors on April 2. Now, the publication has shared that both Nvidia and Intel will launch their new products on the same date and these products are expected to be available by April 15th.

Bringing the two together, a report by Videocardz claims that the Mechrevo online conference will be the unveiling of its Z3 gaming laptops that will be powered by the Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H processors and Nvidia's RTX 20 Super notebook chips. It added that Comet Lake-H lineup will have five variants all of which have power consumption within 45W.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Intel, Nvidia RTX Super mobile GPUs, Intel Comet Lake H CPUs
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Twitter Blocks Account Telling Youth to Hold 'Coronavirus Parties'
Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need for the Coronavirus Lockdown

Related Stories

First Laptops with Intel Comet Lake-H Processors, Nvidia GeForce Super Mobile GPUs Reportedly Launching on April 2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Two 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped
  2. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
  4. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  5. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. New AI Tool Can Help in Identifying COVID-19 in Chest X-Rays
  8. Infinix S5 Pro Review
  9. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. How You Can Help Fight COVID-19 With This Global Open Source Tool
  2. COVID-Net AI Tool Can Help in Identifying COVID-19 in Chest X-Rays
  3. First Laptops with Intel Comet Lake-H Processors, Nvidia GeForce Super Mobile GPUs Reportedly Launching on April 2
  4. Twitter Blocks Account Telling Youth to Hold 'Coronavirus Parties'
  5. Global Smartphone Sales Fell 14 Percent in February as Coronavirus Spread: Counterpoint
  6. US Cyber-Security Experts See Recent Spike in Chinese Digital Espionage
  7. Qualcomm Announces New Low-Power Bluetooth SoCs and Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  8. Google Play Movies May Offer Free, Ad-Based Movies and TV Shows Soon
  9. OnePlus 8 Series Full Specifications Leaked, OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Sport Two 48-Megapixel Sensors
  10. Google Podcasts for iOS Launched, Web Version Now Supports Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.