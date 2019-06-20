Technology News
  Nvidia GeForce RTX 'Super' Series to Reportedly Launch Soon, GeForce RTX 20 Series Price Cuts Rumoured

Nvidia GeForce RTX ‘Super’ Series to Reportedly Launch Soon, GeForce RTX 20 Series Price Cuts Rumoured

AMD might feel some heat, but it's only good news for gamers.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 17:21 IST
Nvidia GeForce RTX ‘Super’ Series to Reportedly Launch Soon, GeForce RTX 20 Series Price Cuts Rumoured
Nvidia is reportedly looking to cement its dominant position in the gaming GPU market by launching a new GeForce RTX Super series of GPUs which will not only increase performance across the board, but also result in price cuts for the existing GeForce RTX 20 series. If true, this means that Nvidia will be looking to steal AMD's thunder as its sole competitor gears up for the release of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 on July 7. Nvidia's move will also reportedly shake up its relationship with partner companies that manufacture graphics cards, as they will be allowed more freedom to customise the GeForce RTX Super series cards with their own memory chips and voltage regulators.

The rumours come from WCCFtech, which has been known to leak PC component information prior to its official launch before. The site now claims to have learnt the pricing of the new GeForce RTX Super series, and claims that the existing GeForce RTX 20 series will see strategic price cuts following this launch. 

According to WCCFTech, there will be five new GPU models: a GeForce RTX 2060 Super, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, a GeForce RTX 2070 Ti Super, a GeForce RTX 2080 Super, and a new flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super. If accurate, this would mark a remarkably short reign for the GeForce RTX series, but they would be expected to continue to be available at lower prices.

The new GPUs could be announced as soon as June 21, though the source is not firm on a date. Actual availability could be in phases, starting in July, and the exact naming scheme has not been confirmed. The GPUs that Nvidia provides to its graphics card manufacturing partners will also reportedly be unlocked, giving them more freedom to tweak their own retail products.

Each of the new GPUs will reportedly be priced the same as their current counterparts but slot into the performance level of the next-highest-numbered GeForce RTX 20-series GPU, giving buyers a step up. For example, the new GeForce RTX 2080 Super reportedly priced at $799 (approximately Rs. 55,465) is expected to be based on the current GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU and deliver as much performance. The GeForce RTX 2070 Super is said to be priced at $599 (approximately Rs. 41,582) and feature an updated GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The GeForce RTX 2060 Super is said to be priced at $429 (approximately Rs. 29,780) and offer the performance level of the current GeForce RTX 2070.

The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super will reportedly be Nvidia's new highest performing mainstream offering, based on a new refreshed Turing GPU design. A lot remains to be seen, including how Nvidia will price its existing GeForce RTX 20 series products, and how they will coexist with the GeForce GTX 16-series at the low end. Specifications are unconfirmed, but the same sources indicate higher CUDA core counts and faster GDDR6 memory.

With this move, Nvidia would put considerable pressure on AMD, as the recently announced Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 are expected to be competitive with Nvidia's current mid-range, but not reach the performance level of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Nvidia could be timing its announcement to take some sheen off AMD's launch on July 7

Nvidia had teased a GeForce "Something Super" surprise before Computex 2019 in May this year, but no such announcement materialised at the company's press conference or later during the show.

Jamshed Avari

