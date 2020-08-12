Technology News
loading

Nvidia Hosting an Event on September 1, May Announce GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs

Nvidia launched its first Ampere based card, the Nvidia A100, back in May that was dedicated to scientific computing and data analytics.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 August 2020 18:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nvidia Hosting an Event on September 1, May Announce GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs will be based on Ampere architecture

Highlights
  • Nvidia has announced an event for September 1
  • It is expected to unveil the GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be speaking at the event

Nvidia has announced it will be hosting an event on September 1. Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, will be speaking at the event and rumours suggest that the new GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs will be unveiled at the same. The event will be streamed on the company website starting 9am PT (9:30pm IST). As of now, Nvidia has not exactly disclosed what the event will entail and if there will be a new product launch or not.

The Nvidia website has a timer counting down to August 31 and the page states “On September 1st, we usher in a new era with a special event broadcast featuring NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang.” The event page also states that this event will celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999. Nvidia is expected to unveil its upcoming next generation of graphics cards that will run on Ampere architecture. It will presumably be the GeForce RTX 3000 series of cards that will include the GeForce RTX 3080, the successor to the GeForce RTX 2080.

Nvidia unveiled its Ampere GPU architecture back in May with the Nvidia A100 card. It was designed for scientific computing, data analytics, and cloud graphics, but not for gaming purposes. However, it is expected to be the architecture for the GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs that will be dedicated to gaming and productivity.

Last week, a report by Wccftech claimed that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3080 will be launched on September 9. A separate report by Tweaktown mentioned that the board partner cards based on Ampere architecture will launch alongside the Founders Edition cards in September. These leaks and rumours suggest that the September 1 event will bring the announcement for the new GeForce RTX 3000 series cards.

We will have to wait for some time before we actually see the new GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs, but as we get closer to September 1, more information can be expected from the company.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series, Nvidia GeForce RTX
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme RMX2176, Realme RMX2200 Specifications and Images Surface Online: All Details

Related Stories

Nvidia Hosting an Event on September 1, May Announce GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  2. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  3. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  6. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
  7. Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra Are Reportedly Exclusive to China
  8. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  9. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  10. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia Hosting an Event on September 1, May Announce GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs
  2. Mozilla Lays Off Nearly 250 Employees, Ceases Taipei Operations Due to Pandemic-Hit Revenues
  3. Realme RMX2176, Realme RMX2200 Specifications and Images Surface Online: All Details
  4. Microsoft Surface Duo Price Announced, Launching on September 10
  5. ZTE A20 5G May Come With Under-Screen Camera, ZTE President Ni Fei Teases
  6. Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra Exclusive to China, May Not Be Launched Globally: Report
  7. Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November
  8. Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21: Price, Specifications
  9. TikTok Used a Loophole to Collect Device Identifiers on Android for Over a Year: Report
  10. Google Phone App Beta Version Adds Support for More Smartphones: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com