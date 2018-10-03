Nvidia may have designed its GeForce RTX line of GPUs for gaming, but that doesn't mean that the Nvidia Geforce RTX cards are slouches in the mining department, particularly Ethereum. According to a recent report from Tweaktown, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in particular has tremendous potential for Ethereum mining based on the benchmarks that were performed. So much so that its results are almost twice of what last-generation GPUs such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti were capable of. This is despite the Turing architecture of the Nvidia GeForce RTX line up not being tuned for mining applications.

"But when we have the 11GB of GDDR6 overclocked on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition, we see the Ethereum mining performance scale up incredibly high, hitting 55MH/s. This is nearly twice the performance of the GTX 1080 Ti, which is quite incredible," the report reads after comparing the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to the RTX 2080 Ti, with the former achieving 32MH/s.

For these tests, the site used RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti Founders Edition cards in both stock and overclocked settings along with an Intel Core i7-8700K and running the very latest version of Claymore's Dual GPU Miner, v11.9. Keep in mind that Claymore doesn't support the Nvidia GeForce RTX Turing architecture just yet so it's not taking advantage of all the additional horsepower it offers. This is even when compared to the AMD RX Vega series of GPUs.

"Even with the HBM2 memory on the Radeon RX Vega 64 it was really only able to push 38-40MH/s out of the box and 42MH/s when using the AMD blockchain optimized drivers/Compute mode enabled," the post states. "Even an overclocked Titan Xp (which costs the same as the RTX 2080 Ti) 'only' does 43MH/s when overclocked (37MH/s stock) while the GTX 1080 Ti does 32MH/s out of the box."

All of this makes us wonder what we could expect in terms of pricing for the Nvidia GeForce RTX series going forward. The 10-series line-up saw a massive price hike over the course of its life and even right now, occupies a price tag not too far removed from what it cost at launch in 2016. With Nvidia not dropping 10-series prices, it may just be that the RTX series sees an increase in pricing with these new found Ethereum mining performance benchmarks making PC gaming more expensive than it already is.

