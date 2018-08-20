The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti have leaked prior to Nvidia's Gamescom 2018 presentation that's speculated to reveal its next-generation GPUs. According to VideoCardz (via Wccf Tech), the Gigabyte RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are two variants of the upcoming cards which feature 11GB GDDR6 and 8GB GDDR6 memory across a 352-bit bus and 256-bit bus respectively. The RTX 2080 Ti range will have 4,352 CUDA cores with a boost clock above 1,545 MHz. Also new is the brand new ray tracing engine along with VirtualLink. It's a USB C-shaped port to be used with VR devices. In terms of input, the Gigabyte RTX series sports three Display Ports, a single HDMI and a solitary VirtualLink port.

Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti specifications

CUDA Cores: 4,352

Core Clock: 1,350 MHz

Boost Clock: 1,545 MHz

Memory: 11GB GDDR6

Memory Interface: 352-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 616GBPs

TDP: 285W

SLI: NVLink 2-way

Multiscreen: Yes

Maximum resolution: 7680x4320 @60Hz

Power Input: 2x8-pin

Bus Type: PCI Express 3.0

Nvidia RTX 2080 specifications

CUDA Cores: 2,944

Core Clock: 1,515 MHz

Boost Clock: 1,1710 MHz

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GBPs

TDP: 285W

SLI: NVLink 2-way

Multiscreen: Yes

Maximum resolution: 7680x4320 @60Hz

Power Input: 2x8-pin

Bus Type: PCI Express 3.0

Don't expect these GPUs to come cheap either. Another leak suggests a price in the range of $1200 (around Rs. 84,000) for the RTX 2080 Ti AMP variant from Zotac, usually an amount spent for a brand new gaming PC.

Despite CEO Jen-Hsun Huang stating that it would not be launching any new GPUs for "a long time", benchmarks for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 Ti have leaked a month ago. Thanks to the benchmark database for strategy game Ashes of the Singularity it seems that the GeForce GTX 2080 Ti could be a flagship Nvidia GPU. Posted by a user with the handle "Nagato", the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080Ti was mentioned in the hardware configuration listed as "special supply for GSS". This could be an abbreviation for GRUS sparse solver, a solution to allow for CPU/GPU compute simultaneously according to Wccf Tech. However GSS could mean something else altogether too. Furthermore, the 2xxx naming is at odds with the likes of Lenovo talking up GeForce 11 series GPUs.

Plus, the benchmarks themselves aren't great, indicating subpar performance. Digging deeper however, and you'll notice that the performance on Low and Crazy presets with DirectX 11 are identical as is the performance using the Vulcan API. This could possible allude to unoptimised drivers indicative of an early test sample.

